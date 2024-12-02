The aftermath of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames has hit the Bloodline (both versions) hard. WWE stars and Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Bronson Reed have both suffered injuries after the brutal cage match.

Both athletes suffered injuries in similar spots. Reed seemingly suffered an ankle injury after trying to hit the Tsunami from the top of the cage. Uso, on the other hand, hurt his foot hitting a splash from the top of the cage onto Jacob Fatu.

Jimmy's brother, Jey Uso, announced the injury at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames press conferenced. He broke his toe while hitting the move.

Reed broke his silence on the injury on X, formerly Twitter — he does not seem to regret a thing. “Injuries are temporary,” his post began. “Moments are forever.”

The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE is not for the faint of heart, as the injuries show. It is one of WWE's most brutal match types, and hopefully, Uso and Reed's injuries are not too severe.

WWE's Bloodline showdown at Survivor Series: WarGames

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the WWE's Bloodlines faced off. Roman Reigns led the OG iteration of the group. The Uso brothers (Jey and Jimmy) joined him along with Sami Zayn. Additionally, the Wiseman, Paul Heyman, called in a favor to have CM Punk join them as their fifth member.

On the other side of the double-sided cage, Solo Sikoa led the new Bloodline. He was joined by Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Bronson Reed joined them as the fifth member of their team.

It was a chaotic 42-minute clash that culminated in Reigns pinning Sikoa. Despite the new Bloodline having the advantage in the match, the OG version won.

Jimmy Uso took out Fatu via an Uso Splash from the top of the cage. That eliminated the biggest threat from the match. Reed took himself out, taking him out of the equation as well.

In the closing moments, Sikoa was cornered by all five members of the OG Bloodline's team. They each hit their signature moves before ending with a Reigns spear.

The ending of the match opens the door for Reigns to take on Sikoa in a singles match. He also could be on a collision course with Fatu before eventually facing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.