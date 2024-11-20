In the months proceeding WrestleMania and especially SummerSlam, few wrestlers have seen their stock in the WWE Universe elevated as highly as Bronson Reed.

Originally brought back to WWE as a mercenary hired by The Miz and then transitioned into more of a “Mr. Nice Guy” on the suggestion of Paul Heyman, Reed really came into his own when he linked up with Seth Rollins for a program that might just culminate at WarGames if the two sides play their cards right.

And yet, despite Paul “Triple H” Levesque's best efforts, it still feels like something is missing from Reed's presentation, but what could it be? Well, “The Game's” former Kliq factionmate Kevin Nash has an idea of how to get “Big” Bronson back on track, which includes an additional body in his overall presentation, as he explained on his Kliq This podcast.

“I looked at Bronson, because Bronson’s gotten over, kind of like the killer heel, but I guess Paul [Heyman] is too valuable to that other storyline to just put Paul someplace just to put Paul someplace,” Nash explained via Fightful. “That would be a really good… I forget what his name is, is it Robert Stone? I would put him with [him], he would be good with Bronson right now, bring him into that fold. Just a thought. Not trying to push my weight around.”

Alright, on paper, does it make sense to give a heel a manager? Sure, heels have been using managers for decades in professional wrestling, and it can do wonders for their overall presentation, but what about Reed, specifically, makes Nash feel like he needs a Robert Stone type, who would be fantastic, by the way? Well, it comes down to how the audience perceives him, which can be contradictory if he's treated like any other Superstar.

Kevin Nash wants to see WWE turn Bronson Reed into a monster

Continuing his comments on Reed, Nash noted that he believes the “Tsunami” proprietor could use a manager to help maintain his monstrous WWE aura, which is hard to do when he cuts articulate promos.

“I think if you’re a monster heel and you start to talk, and you come across intelligent, you come across articulate, I thought watching RAW and watching that interview, you’ve got a guy that’s been f**king smashing people, now all the sudden you just made him human,” Nash explained. “They did it with Braun Strowman. Next thing you know, I’m watching Braun Strowman f**king cooking a ribeye and shooting a gun on Instagram, and I’m thinking, this is a big monster motherf**ker, and then I said, oh, man, he’s a f**king sweetheart.”

So basically Nash wants Reed to become like an early “Big Van” Vader? Well, considering Reed's whole aura, it's clear he would probably be down with that, too, as you don't wrestle with that body type and that set of moves without being a big fan of “The Mastodon.” Need proof? Just ask WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who would often wrestle as “Big Van Walter” – pronounced like Valter – on the indies and in Japan.