After failing to be booked for a match on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, IYO SKY and her Damage CTRL teammates, Bayley and Dakota Kai, made their presence known anyway, attacking Charlotte Flair and Asuka during their mid-show rematch and sending it to a draw in favor of another highlight reel moment by the “Genius of the Skys.”

Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown to discuss their efforts, Bayley and the company noted that fans should prepare themselves for the “Era of IYO SKY.”

“I just wanna say ‘Ding Dong, Hello,' I was right. Come on, say it with me,” Bayley asked of Kayla Braxton, who obliged. “I was right, Bayley was right, I was right! We've been right all along. How many times did IYO tell you that she was going to walk out of SummerSlam with the title and look at her! Look what she did! You got to believe everything that we say is 100% true because we are Danafe CTRL. Dakota Kai came back for the big moment.”

Asked by Braxton how that felt, Kai responded in turn.

“Hi! Well yeah, think about it, guys; like it was years ago, almost to the day that we debuted together as Damage CTRL and confronted Bianca,” Dakota Kai added. “And through all of the up and a lot of the downs, we finally did what we set out to do. We're in IYO's era now, baby.”

Noting that IYO has been a dominant force since securing the belt at SummerSlam, Braxton wondered what SKY has in store for her WWE run moving forward.

“Tonight should have been about me,” IYO SKY said. “No, Charlotte. No, Asuka. It's my time, my era.”

Is IYO correct? Is this the “Era of Damage CTRL?” I mean no, probably not, as Kai isn't going to be able to wrestle again until 2024 after tearing her ACL earlier in the year. Still, this could be the “Era of IYO SKY,” which would be a fantastic consolation prize.