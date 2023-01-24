After confusing WWE fans with the announcement of a “Tribal Court” over the weekend, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Paul Heyman sat down with Sami Zayn in the middle of the RAW XXX ring to decide on his future in The Bloodline.

The segment, which lasted darn near half of RAW’s first commercial-less hour, saw Reigns and company show examples of Zayn being less than committed to the team, evidence presented by The Usos showing that “The Honorary Uce” is worthy of his title, and even a nice moment where Jey Uso came in to save his new friend from Sikoa’s Samoan Spike, but the moment that will define the segment wasn’t something shown on the screen, but instead something said by Heyman on the mic.

Addressing a ruckus Wells Fargo Center crowd situated a mere mile or so from the 2300 Arena, Heyman declared, “and we’re gonna feel like fans of the Philadelphia Eagles after they get conquered by Brock Purdy of the 49ers,” before being practically booed out of the building by the local fans – a regular reverse Hulk Hogan from the show’s opening, if you will.

Now, for fans out of the know, before Heyman was a member of WWE, he was the owner/booker/headpiece of ECW, which ran shows right up the street at the venue then known to wrestling fans as the “ECW Arena.” Heyman is why Philly is known as the home of hardcore and a reason why the city regularly gets marquee shows like Extreme Rules 2022 and WrestleMania 40. Even if Heyman has gotten buddy-buddy with Purdy over the past few weeks, this is nothing but a betrayal for Philly fans that they won’t soon forget.