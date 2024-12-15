For the first time in 40 years, “The Body” himself, Jesse Ventura will sit down at a Saturday Night's Main Event desk to call a main event showdown between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

That's right, after having a few dozen careers since leaving The Fed all those years ago, from actor to advocate to Governor of the great state of Minnesota, Ventura is back in the company he's feuded with in the past, and he's set to do a nostalgic job for the ages that is sure to have fans around the world all up in their feelings.

Discussing his decision to return to WWE for one of the events he famously called back in the day, Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam celebrated the decision on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, noting that he's been a fan of Ventura calling the show since he was a little kid watching the show decades ago.

“I think that’s cool for the retro value of it. You know, I grew up watching Saturday Night’s Main Event as am a big fan, and I love hearing Jesse Ventura talking, commentating. You know, him and Vince McMahon doing play-by-play, that was the s**t. I didn’t know Vince owned the company back then; a lot of us didn’t know. But the way they would play off of each other, that was the heel-babyface split that helped us understand everything about wrestling, you know? Right up there with Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon,” Van Dam declared via 411 Mania.

“What did I like about him? There’s a lot to like about Jesse. He was always the cool guy. He was always the heel in an entertaining way, watching him commentate. If the straight guy commentator was to say, ‘My God, look at him completely cheating behind the ref’s back!’ And Jesse could be like, ‘What? I didn’t see anything!’ That kind of s**t was funny, like he didn’t see it, or he would make up excuses for, you know, ‘What? He almost slipped, and then he caught — he was losing his balance, and then he happened to catch him on the rope!’ He would make up funny s**t and make it sound like looking at it from that perspective was right, and he would do it in a heel way. So I really liked all of that.”

Donning the Bowa and shades partnered up with typical RAW commentator Joe Tessitore, the 73-year-old at least looks right at home back ringside in a sold-out arena filled to the rafters with fans eager to see a show. While it's a tad unusual to see a Pay-Per-View style show with commercials, which is the case for the prime time show simulcast on NBC and Peacock, in the end, fans young and old, including RVD, will eagerly tune in in order to see if the promotion can recapture the magic all these years later.