After years and years outside of the WWE Universe, save the occasional appearance every now and then, Jesse Ventura is returning to the commentary booth for one night only at WWE's latest primetime venture, Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC.

Stopping by The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss his return, his experience with the promotion, and, most importantly of all, his relationship with Vince McMahon, Ventura reveals how he really stuck it to the former WWE Chairman back in 1987, forever changing how the promotion negotiates with the talent to this day.

“When I got inducted into the Hall of Fame, they asked me what I felt my biggest contribution was to pro wrestling. I think I shocked everyone, and I know I irritated Vince and Linda (McMahon), but I said, ‘I believe my biggest contribution to wrestling was the fact that I was the first wrestler in history who made Vince McMahon deal with a manager or agent,'” Ventura told Bill Simmons via Fightful.

“(Hulk) Hogan never did. Hogan dealt with Vince. Hogan had a Hollywood agent. I was the first one, and that resulted because of ‘Predator.’ He told me I couldn’t do it, so I quit. I went and did ‘Predator,’ and while I was doing ‘Predator,’ Arnold (Schwarzenegger) said, ’In September, I’m going to do ‘Running Man,’ there is a part you’re perfect for, would you like to do it?' I said, ‘Hell yeah.’ I negotiated ‘Running Man’ first, then I went back to Vince. You know why that was? That gives you FU money in your pocket where if he doesn’t do what I’m satisfied with, I tell him, ’Flake off, I’m doing ‘Running Man’ in the fall. I’m okay. I have another major movie with Arnold.'”

Dang, well there you go, folks; after finding success outside of the industry, Ventura was able to change the game for the better, with super agents like Barry Bloom largely walking now because “The Body” crawled decades earlier. While it isn't as impactful as Ventura's desire to unionize the business for good, with Hogan playing a big role in that venture being axed, forcing the promotion to negotiate with professionals instead of offering up a take-it-or-leave-it contract has added just a little more power to the performers, especially as a promotion like WCW was offering up big money. With AEW filling a similar role in 2024, it's safe to say Ventura's impact on the industry will be remembered by fans and talent forever.