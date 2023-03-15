My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

John Cena is arguably one of the greatest WWE superstars ever to step foot in the squared circle. For over 20 years, John Cena has entertained fans worldwide and has left his mark on professional wrestling. When you think about the Mount Rushmore of wrestling, it’s hard not to consider including John Cena.

Whether defending world championships or chasing after midcard titles, John Cena has always been the man in WWE. It took a few years after his 2002 debut to become the superstar he is today, but he never looked back once he reached the top. The 16-time world champion has accomplished a lot during his career. Besides tying the record for most World Championship wins, Cena is a five-time United States Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and Money in the Bank winner. Believe it or not, the Intercontinental Championship is the only title Cena has never won during his career.

John Cena has had to face many different opponents to accomplish all that he has. Throughout his 20+ year career, Cena has stood toe-to-toe with some of the greatest wrestlers to ever live. He has had Match of the Year candidates with Shawn Michaels and battled The Undertaker at WrestleMania. He has had classic matches with Triple H, Edge, and Randy Orton, and even fought The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania two years in a row. Win or lose, not many people can say they’ve shared the ring with as many legends as Cena has.

John Cena recently spoke with AP News about his WWE return, the new WWE 2K video game, and who the greatest wrestler of all time is. To the surprise of many, the name he mentioned wasn’t anybody I mentioned earlier. Cena actually believes Roman Reigns is the GOAT

“But when I’m there as a performer, it’s Roman Reigns’ show,” Cena said. “In my mind, he needs to be in the conversation, and in my mind, he’s the greatest of all time.”

This is a very controversial take coming from John Cena. Roman Reigns is on the run of a lifetime right now, but to say he’s the greatest of all time is a bold statement. It’s hard to argue against Cena because he knows what it takes to be the best. He has stood across the ring with Roman Reigns, just as he has with all the legends mentioned before. Cena can compare Reigns to all the opponents he has ever stepped in the ring with and still thinks he’s the best.

After this historic run, it’s hard not to argue Roman Reigns is one of the greatest superstars of this generation. He has held the WWE Universal Championship for 900+ days. He has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for almost a year. Reigns hasn’t been pinned in over three years. He has accomplished more in the past three years than most superstars will ever achieve. Roman Reigns has arguably been the most notable and relevant superstar of the last decade.

Not to mention, in the two times John Cena and Roman Reigns have competed one-on-one, Reigns has won both times. The first time came at No Mercy 2017 and the second at SummerSlam 2021 during Roman Reigns’ run as The Tribal Chief. John Cena was able to defeat legends like Shawn Michaels, Edge, Randy Orton, Triple H, and The Rock, but he can’t beat Roman Reigns.

However, as much as I love John Cena and respect his opinion, I respectfully disagree. As remarkable as Roman Reigns has been over the last few years, it’s not enough to call him the GOAT. What I do believe is that his run as Tribal Chief has helped him force his way into that conversation. Years from now, when you think of the greatest superstars of the 2010s and 2020s, you’ll think of Roman Reigns. Since he debuted in 2012, Roman Reigns has been a regular part of WWE television. Whether you like to admit it or not, he has been the top guy and face of WWE for 10 years. He has been in the WrestleMania main event six times and will make it seven this year. Whether fans like it or not, he is one of the greatest WWE superstars ever.

Again, I have to disagree with John Cena’s hot take, but I respect it. Right now, nobody in professional wrestling is close to the level of Roman Reigns. We’ll see if his historic championship reign continues past WrestleMania, but win or lose, he has done enough to cement himself as one of the greatest superstars ever.

