He’s back! After a way-too-long absence, John Cena finally made his way back to WWE’s Monday Night Raw. The wrestling legend came back to the legendary wrestling show as part of the build-up to WrestleMania 39. Cena came out of gorilla to a roaring crowd, and he soaked all of the applause in before making his way to the ring.

A day after his momentous return to the ring, John Cena shared what he felt while standing in front of the raucous WWE crowd. The multi-time champion implied that he was thinking about retiring from wrestling with his tweet.

“Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse”

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all-time, with some fans also declaring him the GOAT. Coming from the legendary Ohio Valley Wrestling class of 2003, Cena became the face of the company for most of his tenure. He’s a lovable babyface that served as an inspiration to many young fans. He’s also a really great performer in the ring (despite what some critics might say).

Over the last few years, Cena’s role has slowly but surely diminished from WWE live programming. Similar to The Rock, Cena was mostly present for big events and the occasional storyline leading up to a big event. However, his days as the regular headliner for the RAW is long gone. As he said in his tweet, it’s possible that he retires after this event, simply due to the other endeavors he has in his career.