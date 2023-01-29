After suffering a series of injuries in his main event match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul has officially returned to the WWE Universe just in time for WrestleMania 39, entering the Royal Rumble at spot 29 just before Cody Rhodes rounded out the event at spot 30.

While some fans will quibble with the decision to bring back Paul instead of giving a spot to Sami Zayn, a superstar who suggested that he wouldn’t mind main event-ing WrestleMania 39 against the leader of his faction, Roman Reigns, Paul once again proved why he’s a natural in the wrestling ring, delivering some highlight reel-worthy moments including one spot in particular where he connected with Ricochet in midair as the duo attempted to launch themselves into the ring, and eliminating Seth Rollins in the middle of his mid-match feud with Rhodes.

While it looked like Paul might shock the world and secure himself a main event spot at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood; unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be, as Rhodes eliminated the social media star before entering into a fantastic mini-match with GUNTHER that really should be run out to a full-length feud if “The American Nightmare” is able to unseat Roman Reigns at “The Show of Shows.” Fortunately, Paul appears fully healthy and willing to do business, which should serve him well as the cards are shuffled around and the matches are made for the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, which is being held not too far from Paul’s former “Influencer House” in Inglewood, California.