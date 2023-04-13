My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Whether you like him or not, Logan Paul is staying put in WWE. After speculation whether WWE would re-sign Paul to a new contract after WrestleMania, Triple H and Paul announced that he signed a multiyear deal with the company.

Logan Paul made his debut for WWE at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz and defeating The Mysterios. Paul looked like a natural in his first-ever match, which made fans curious about what would be next for Paul. After The Miz turned on Paul right after the match, they got their answer.

The two would battle one-on-one at SummerSlam. Once again, Logan Paul looked spectacular and put on a show, defeating The Miz in his first singles match. Four months later, Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Although he suffered his first loss with the company, he proved to Reigns and the world that he belongs in a WWE ring.

After his match with Roman Reigns, Logan Paul revealed that he tore his meniscus and MCL, requiring him to miss some time. Paul returned a few months later during the Royal Rumble match, where he had one of the more memorable spots with the high-flying Ricochet. He was one of the last competitors in the match but failed to be the last man standing. He most recently had a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, where he lost again. Despite losing, he earned the respect of Rollins and the WWE Universe with his incredible in-ring work and high-flying move set.

Despite the speculation of whether Paul would return to WWE, it didn’t take long for him to ink a new contract with the company. While speaking with ESPN, Paul said he is “incredibly grateful” to be back with the company.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I’m good at, at 28 years old,” Paul said. “And the fact that the organization believes I’m good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. And I’m incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I’m gonna keep doing this sport.”

Logan Paul has big plans for his upcoming WWE run. He says he wouldn’t have signed a new contract if he didn’t think he could win a championship.

“I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt,” Paul said. “I think it’d be the coolest thing ever. I’d love to have it on my résumé, and I’d love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything.”

Some fans don’t like the idea of Paul holding a championship in WWE, but I would love to see it. I believe Logan Paul is one of the most talented superstars on the roster. Sure, he isn’t a full-time wrestler, but more people would agree with me if he were. He has the charisma, talent, and commitment to be a major star in WWE. With this new long-term deal, Paul will have more opportunities to prove himself to the WWE Universe.

“So now I have to actually be really good at this and, and take it serious and get creative in how I can make these lifetime moments that people never forget over and over and over again,” Paul said. ” … So, while it is definitely harder to impress, and the WWE universe is gonna be watching me very carefully and scrutinizing how I perform and how I grow as an athlete, I am excited for the challenge.”

Triple H says Logan Paul is one of the most “natural” guys he has ever seen. He believes Paul was made for this business and is exactly what he looks for in a WWE superstar.

“Logan has just been a game-changer,” Triple H said. “I mean, he’s probably the most natural guy I have ever seen. It’s almost like he was made for this business. … Just being natural as far as talking and being on camera … he’s so good at that. And then his athleticism is just next level. … He’s exactly the kind of guy that I look for as a WWE superstar. Whether he was an influencer or not, he’d be the kind of guy I’d look for as a superstar.”

Logan Paul in WWE is best for business. It may take a while for more fans to see it, but he’s one of the best athletes in WWE. He has only wrestled a handful of matches, but if you didn’t know he was new to this, you would think he’s a veteran. He can create memorable moments that will get fans off their seats. He’s an exceptional talent, and WWE is very lucky to have him back in the company.

It’ll be exciting to see what WWE has planned for Logan Paul. Maybe he’ll be a part of the WWE Draft coming up next month. That would be a great first step to getting him on TV more often and becoming a more consistent competitor. Who knows if he’ll be competing for another championship anytime soon, but if he’s around enough, he deserves an opportunity.

