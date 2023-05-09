A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

As improbable as it may seem, one of the hottest winning streaks in WWE right now belongs to none other than Mustafa Ali, the positive-Ali unrestricted free agent who has secured three-straight wins over Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, and finally, Otis on the most recent edition of Raw.

Stopping by RAW Talk to discuss his improbable success in the squared circle with Byron Saxton, Ali credited his positive-Ali adjusted mindset.

“Byron stop, do you see me blushing?” Mustafa Ali asked. “I’m not going to lie, being a free agent has been pretty sweet. I mean, am I on a win streak lately? Yeah, but I don’t want to mention that. Did I single-handedly defeat everyone in Alpha Academy? Yeah, but again, I don’t want to talk about that, I’m not that type of guy.”

“Do you know what? I don’t want to just focus on the outcome of matches, I wanna focus on the outpour of love and support that the WWE Universe is giving me. I mean, did you hear the ‘Ali chants’ tonight? They were deafening. Byron, do you know what I just realized? Being a free agent, I can show up anywhere; I can show up on RAW, I can show up on SmackDown, but one thing is for sure: I’m going to make sure everyone starts thinking more positive-Ali.”

Did WWE accidentally book Ali to win three-straight matches and simply opt to go with it, or does the promotion actually have something bigger planned for the former leader of Retribution? Fans will have to tune into RAW, SmackDown, and maybe even NXT to find out, as, after the WWE Draft, he can legitimately turn up anywhere at this point.