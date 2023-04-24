A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With WWE preparing for the final edition of Raw before the WWE draft, seemingly every member of the WWE Universe has been looking for ways to stand up and stand out, heading into what could be an inflection point in the promotion’s storytelling. One of those performers is Mustafa Ali, who, after hearing Byron Saxton run through the plans for the show, decided to cut in, hype up his hometown crowd, and even made an assertion about his future.

“Ay yai yai yai yai, hey everybody!” Ali shouted as he attempted to hype up the assembled crowd. “Byron, what was that? What was that? We’re in Chicago! We need some motivation, we need some more hype. Don’t worry, allow me.

“Guys, Chicago is number one, am I right? Chicago is the number one city! I mean, we’re number one in, a lot of those things have to deal with crime, but that’s beside the point, okay? We’re in Chicago, and I’m going to make sure that I am the number one guy on tonight’s show. You wanna talk about Bad Bunny? You wanna talk about Triple H? I promise you tonight, you are going to be talking about Mustafa Ali. And why? And why? Because I’m thinking positive…Ali.”

Will Ali find a way to make an impact on the final episode of RAW before the draft? Most definitely; he will almost certainly end up in a match on the card and will probably be afforded a chance to be involved in a few huge spots too. Unfortunately, Ali will probably find himself on the wrong side of those spots and will likely earn his 13th L of the year as a result.