A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a shocking, come-from-behind win on Raw in the Battle Royal to decide on the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship, Mustafa Ali was riding high, so much so, that he stopped by the backstage area for a WWE Digital Exclusive segment with Byron Saxton to let it all out.

“Did you watch it? Of course you watched it, everyone was watching,” Mustafa Ali said. “Did you see what I did in that ring tonight? Did you hear what they’re saying about it? They’re calling it historic. I threw competitor after competitor, I tossed them over the top, and then I took the biggest guys and I tossed them all, and now I’m the one. I’m the one that’s headed to Night of Champions to take on the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. Wow.”

Asked how he thinks he’ll fare against “The Ring General” at Night of Champions, Ali barely batted an eye, suggesting that fans can call him whatever they like, so long as it includes Intercontinental Champion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You’re showing concern for me? ” Ali asked. “Listen, Byron, I get it. Dominant champion, reign of terror, whatever you wanna call it, okay? This is the way I look at it, right? Gunther’s got chops, baby I got hops, you know? Gunther hits hard, but from now on I’m gonna be on top of the card. Do you like that little word play? Listen, don’t worry about me. All you have to do from now on is call me the new Intercontinental Champion, yes”

Does Mustafa Ali have much of a chance to defeat Gunther for the IC Title? I mean, “The Ring General” doesn’t much think so, but hey, in the world of professional wrestling, anything is possible with the power of positivity.