After securing a shocking, come-from-behind win on Raw in the Battle Royal to decide on the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship, Mustafa Ali was riding high, so much so, that he stopped by the backstage area for a WWE Digital Exclusive segment with Byron Saxton to let it all out.
“Did you watch it? Of course you watched it, everyone was watching,” Mustafa Ali said. “Did you see what I did in that ring tonight? Did you hear what they’re saying about it? They’re calling it historic. I threw competitor after competitor, I tossed them over the top, and then I took the biggest guys and I tossed them all, and now I’m the one. I’m the one that’s headed to Night of Champions to take on the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. Wow.”
Asked how he thinks he’ll fare against “The Ring General” at Night of Champions, Ali barely batted an eye, suggesting that fans can call him whatever they like, so long as it includes Intercontinental Champion.
Does Mustafa Ali have much of a chance to defeat Gunther for the IC Title? I mean, “The Ring General” doesn’t much think so, but hey, in the world of professional wrestling, anything is possible with the power of positivity.
EXCLUSIVE: @AliWWE is ecstatic over his Battle Royal victory and states that @Gunther_AUT should be worried about him, not the other way around. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/su3nn5mgHj
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2023