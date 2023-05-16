A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After making his imposing debut on Raw – okay, technically his second match on RAW if you count the 4th of July in 2022 – Gunther found out who he will be wrestling at Night of Champions and, in an appearance on RAW Talk, he sent a message to Mustafa Ali as to what he can expect in Saudi Arabia.

“You can expect the exact same thing as usual,” Gunther said. “We’re going to proceed in fulfilling our mission of protecting and restoring the honor of this great sport and that prestigious championship. But I heard a lot of people say after the draft, Imperium now belongs to Monday Night RAW. No, Monday Night RAW now belongs to us. And as far as Mustafa Ali goes? Well, earlier tonight, I said congratulations, I expressed that to him, and I think that means a lot to him. After seeing him go to Saudi and do a ton of media there, people reacted very positively to him. It must mean a lot to him, getting in the ring with me, and challenging me for the greatest prize the sport has to offer, but it cannot mean nearly as much to him as it means to me, being the Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion. So at Night of Champions, he’s going to suffer the biggest loss of his whole career.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Does Mustafa Ali have any chance to secure an Intercontinental Championship win at Night of Champions? I mean, realistically, probably not, but hey, WWE has made some interesting bookings in the country before, as the match between DX and The Brother of Destruction clearly proves. Still, if Gunther’s goal was to look imposing on RAW and make fans realize just how impressive he can be in the ring, mission accomplished.