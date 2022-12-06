By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

2022 has been a big year for Brocks. Brock Lesnar had huge showings for WWE, including matches with Roman Reigns at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam, and Brock Purdy, the Iowa State quarterback who was drafted with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, just became the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, a team who are widely considered to have a Super Bowl-caliber roster even with a third-string quarterback at the helm.

But are two Brocks better than one? Paul Heyman, the former manager of Lesnar, certainly doesn’t think so, as he took to Twitter after seeing a 49ers on NBCS tweet calling Mr. Irrelevant “Mr. Irrelevant no more,” and swiftly decided to cut a promo on Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback for encroaching a bit too closely on his intellectual property.

“49ers, Brock Purdy, NBC Sports 49ers,” Heyman began. “1 – No one says BRRROCK like I do. And yet, EVERYONE still tries. If your last name isn’t Lesnar, CHANGE THE FIRST NAME, please and thank you! 2 – MR (I)RELEVANT??? Please expect a Cease and Desist from the Justice Court, Island of Relevancy!”

Oh no, poor Purdy; he was just inserted into a game after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury that ended up being a broken foot, played fairly well, and is already being hypothetically replaced by fans with Baker Mayfield, the ex-Carolina Panthers quarterback who was granted his release after hearing about Jimmy G’s injury and now he has to take heat from one of the best talkers in professional wrestling history? This Mr. Irrelevant just can’t catch a (knock on wood) break.