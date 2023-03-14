A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching Cody Rhodes cut a wicked promo demanding Roman Reign acknowledge him as a legitimate challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Paul Heyman took it upon himself to book a segment with Cathy Kelley on Raw to warn “The American Nightmare” about flying too close to the sun.

“We’ve got a problem, as in we, The Ones, have a problem,” Heyman said. “As in The Bloodline has a problem, Heyman said. We’ve identified that problem. Do you know what that problem’s name is? Kevin Owens. Tonight, The Bloodline demonstrates we solve all problems, and the Kevin Owens problem will be solved by the Samoan Street Fighting Champion, Solo.

“And then there’s Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes has a problem. Cody Rhodes has mistaken the fact that the truth shall set him free with the fact that the truth will imprison Cody Rhodes’ mind into making stupid mistakes like making this personal to Roman Reigns. And I know what you’re thinking, you’re thinking, ‘it’s already personal to Cody Rhodes.’ Well, of course it’s personal to Cody Rhodes, that’s what makes Cody Rhodes such a compelling and intriguing, and riveting challenger in the main event of WrestleMania, but to make this personal to Roman Reigns by mockingly and sanctimoniously acknowledging his Tribal Chief on worldwide television? What a schmuck.

“Cody Rhodes, you want to acknowledge your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns? I’m gonna give you a chance to acknowledge Roman Reigns. Next week, live from St. Louis on Monday Night Raw, your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will be here on RAW. Cody Rhodes, you will acknowledge your Tribal Chief. And in that moment, you will make the biggest personal and business decision of your entire life. You will decide at that moment if you are a challenger or you are a problem. Because Cody, I assure you, you are a problem that Roman Reigns would love to personally solve. ”

With Reigns heading to RAW for the penultimate edition of the show before WrestleMania 39, it will be incredibly interesting to see how the interaction works out. But based on how interesting the first face-to-face between Reigns and Rhodes turned out, fans in St. Louis should be in for a show.