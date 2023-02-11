The WWE Hall of Fame is set to take place the weekend of WrestleMania 39. This event is held every year before WrestleMania to celebrate the careers of a select group of superstars, tag teams, and celebrities. We’ve seen some of the biggest names in WWE history inducted into the Hall of Fame over the years, but there are still a few big names missing.

With WrestleMania being in Hollywood, this year’s Hall of Fame class can go down as one of the more memorable classes in recent history. With a few big names rumored to be inducted, let’s talk about a handful of superstars who should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Batista

Let me get the biggest name on this list out of the way. Dave Bautista is a massive Hollywood star now, which would make his Hall of Fame induction this year make even more sense. I shouldn’t have to go over Batista’s in-ring accomplishments, but let me remind you how great he was during his WWE run. Batista is a 4-time World Heavyweight Champion, 2-time WWE Champion, 4-time Tag Team Champion, and a 2-time Royal Rumble winner. Batista had one of the more decorated in-ring careers of this generation. Not only was Batista beloved by fans during his run as a babyface, but he was also despised by fans when he was a heel.

Batista was initially supposed to be inducted in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it got pushed back. He was once again slated for a Hall of Fame induction in 2021 but turned it down due to previous obligations. Besides his in-ring accomplishments, the passion and commitment he brought to WWE are what makes him deserving of a Hall of Fame induction. Batista was one of the most selfless wrestlers who cared about what was best for the company. Although he was a top star for most of his time in WWE, he never had an issue putting other superstars over to further their careers. Batista is one of my all-time favorite wrestlers who should’ve been inducted into the Hall of Fame long ago. I hope this is the year that he finally gets his flowers.

Umaga

The late and great Umaga is more than deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. Although Umaga only held the Intercontinental Championship twice during his time in WWE, his impact on the industry doesn’t get talked about enough. Umaga was way before his time. He was a legitimate monster who struck fear into the eyes of his opponents and fans worldwide. It’s a shame he never got an opportunity to hold a world championship in WWE despite getting a handful of chances. Umaga was one of the more entertaining wrestlers of this generation and should be recognized for his work. Like Batista, a Hall of Fame induction is long overdue. It shouldn’t be long until Umaga enters the WWE Hall of Fame.

Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool is one of the most iconic female wrestlers from the 2000s and 2010s. She was at the top of the women’s division for nearly her entire WWE run. She was involved in memorable feuds, and her heel work was always excellent. McCool is a 2-time Women’s Champion, 2-time Divas Champion, and a 2-time Slammy Award winner. What’s crazy is Michelle McCool accomplished so much in such a short amount of time. McCool debuted on the main roster in 2004 as a competitor in the WWE Diva Search. It wasn’t until 2008 that she got a real chance to make a name for herself on the roster. When McCool returned as “The All-American Diva” in 2008, she never looked back. She retired in 2011 due to injuries and the birth of her child a year later. Although she debuted in 2004, she achieved most of her accomplishments from 2008-2011. If she hadn’t retired so early in her career, there’s no doubt that her name would be mentioned among the all-time greats.

I believe these three superstars should be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. Many more superstars deserve to fill out this Hall of Fame class, but these three superstars are at the top of the list. These three inductions are long overdue, and WWE shouldn’t waste any more time. It’s time for Batista, Umaga, and Michelle McCool to receive their flowers and become WWE Hall of Famers.

