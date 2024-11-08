Despite reuniting with OG Bloodline members the Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso), Roman Reigns lost at WWE Crown Jewel. The OTC has broken his silence on the loss.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a collage of images from the event. The caption simply read, “TBC,” which usually means “to be confirmed.” It is unclear exactly what Reigns is saying, though his business with the new Bloodline, spearheaded by Solo Sikoa, is not over.

The first photo shows Reigns with the Usos backstage at Crown Jewel. They are all holding up the ones, harkening back to their OG Bloodline days. The second photo was taken during his entrance, and the third shows him in the ring.

However, the fourth and final image is the saddest of them all. It shows Reigns with his head in his hands after the events of the match. He was accidentally kicked by Sami Zayn, who was allegedly aiming for Sikoa.

With Survivor Series: WarGames coming up on November 30, the Bloodline story will continue to dominate WWE. Reigns and the Usos may need to recruit Zayn to take on the new Bloodline's Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

WWE's Roman Reigns career before the Bloodline

Ever since he joined the WWE main roster in 2012 as a part of the Shield, Reigns has been pushed as one of the company's biggest stars. When the Shield broke up, Reigns was always positioned as the top singles star of the three members.

He quickly won a Royal Rumble after becoming a singles star, challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31. While he did not win the championship then, he eventually won it at Survivor Series 2015.

His first reign did not last long, as Sheamus cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title. Reigns would later regain the championship from him on an episode of RAW.

The Tribal Chief

In August 2020, Reigns returned from a hiatus as the villainous Tribal Chief character. He quickly won the Universal Championship, which he would go on to hold for over 1,300 days, from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

After initially feuding with Jey and Jimmy Uso, he recruited the brothers to become a part of the Bloodline. They would help him in his title defenses, attacking his opponents when the referee was not looking.

Over time, the cracks started to form. Jey Uso left the group and challenged for the championship at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE. Reigns continued to hold the Universal and WWE Championships, retitled the Undisputed WWE Championship, until WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

He has since returned as a face, attacking Sikoa at the 2024 SummerSlam. Reigns subsequently teamed with Rhodes at Bad Blood to take on Sikoa and Fatu.

At the 2024 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Reigns and the Usos teamed to take on Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga in a six-man tag team match. Despite their best efforts, the OG Bloodline lost the match.