As Roman Reigns has continued his historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, many have wondered if he would ever come toe-to-toe with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. According to The Rock himself, a clash with Reigns was more realistic than fans could've expected.

In fact, The Rock said that him facing off against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 was “locked in,” via the Pat McAfee Show. Johnson confirmed that he, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan discussed what a potential match between himself and Reigns would look like.

Become a member of the STACHE CLUB! 🚨 Get exclusive Stache Club Wrestling content, quizzes, merch drops, videos and more delivered right to your inbox with the Stache Club Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns at SoFi Stadium was locked in.. We got really really close but there's WrestleMania in Philadelphia coming up" 👀@TheRock #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fyKjL1j0jE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2023

After that meeting, The Rock said that all three men hugged and shook hands, verbally agreeing to a match against Reigns. Their end goal was to create not only a great wrestling match, but a spectacle that fans had never seen before.

However, Johnson, McMahon and Khan couldn't quite figure out what that was. The spark that would make Rock vs. Reigns couldn't be found, and the idea was ultimately scrapped. At least for now.

The Rock seemed open to facing Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. But for a match to truly happen, Johnson's core belief must be met. The build to the match can't just be a regular wrestling storyline.

Certainly a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns would be anything but regular. Not only are they two of the most decorated champions in WWE history. But both have ties to the famous Anoa'i family. While they aren't technically related, they both refer to and it has been depicted in WWE programming that they are cousins.

Reigns has solidified himself as the Tribal Chief of his family and the WWE. A clash against the Rock at WrestleMania 40 could truly prove who is head of The Bloodline.