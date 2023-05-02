A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After announcing the first 16 picks in the 2023 WWE Draft plus a slew of more selections on the SmackDown LowDown on Saturday morning, Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicked off the show yet again, when Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead strongly encouraged the rowdy RAW crowd to “Bow Down to the King.”

But before Trips could begin the proceedings, he laid out one piece of news to the fans in Texas, that Brock Lesnar, “The Beast Incarnate” who is set to wrestle Cody Rhodes at Backlash in Puerto Rico, has renegotiated his contract and has become a free agent, allowed to land on whichever brand he wants probably at some point in 2024 following his usual break.

From there, Levesque got the show on the road and announced that with the first pick of Day 2 of the WWE Draft, Rhea Ripley would be taking her services to RAW, where she will serve as the top female champion either as the new RAW Women’s Champion or as the current SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Levesque followed that selection up with another championship draftee, announcing the Austin Theory will join Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns on SmackDown along with his United States Championship. Will he switch belts with Gunther at some point in the future, or is the US Title simply jumping ship to SmackDown? Fans will presumably find out before the end of the month.

In a move that wasn’t too surprising, as his wife, Becky Lynch, was already drafted to RAW, Seth Rollins was announced as pick three, with “The Visionary” now eligible to wrestle for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. While this is good news for Rollins, his wife wasn’t so lucky, as her archrival, Charlotte Flair, was drafted back to SmackDown, where she will presumably feud with Belair for whichever championship she holds. And the best part? There are still plenty of picks to keep an eye on.