A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing his second “Premium Live Event” main event tag team win over The Bloodline in 2023, defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions on the former’s 1,000th day as the Universal Champion, Sami Zayn was feeling very good about himself, so much so that, when he and Kevin Owens took the ring on RAW, he decided to address the crowd and clue them in on his accomplishments.

“Obviously, we’re feeling pretty good tonight, because at Night of Champions, we won!” Sami Zayn said. “And I don’t just mean we successfully defended our undisputed tag team championships, I mean we won. We won, we did exactly what we set out to do. We watched The Bloodline crumble, it was the worst night of Roman Reigns’ life, and Roman, you deserve everything you got. This is all I have to say about Roman Reigns at this point, okay? Roman, you might very well be the greatest of all time. You might hold that championship for another 1000 days, you may main event the next five WrestleManias, you could be put in the Hall of Fame tomorrow, but none of it matters because for the rest of your life, when you look at these faces, you will always know in your heart that we won.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now granted, Zayn and KO’s celebration was short-lived, as Imperium came out to usher in the next feud for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions heading into Money in the Bank on July 1st. Still, for a few minutes at least, Zayn got to revel in his accomplishments, which is nice, considering the ups and downs of his storyline with The Bloodline in 2023.