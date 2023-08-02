Two bombshell pieces of news came out about Vince McMahon, executive chairman of WWE, on Wednesday, although the company and company CEO Nick Khan have known about both for a few weeks now.

The first big Vince McMahon-WWE news is that Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on July 17 as part of an ongoing investigation. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the publically traded WWE disclosed the subpoena and search warrant in a footnote while also stating that no charges have been filed as a result yet.

While the exact reasons for the legal actions weren’t specified, they were likely about the investigation related to the accusations that McMahon used company funds to pay off women who accused him of misconduct.

In addition to the Vince McMahon investigation news, Nick Khan and WWE also shared some previously unknown health news about the 77-year-old boss as well. In another footnote in the company’s SEC filing, it said, “On July 21, 2023, Mr. McMahon went on medical leave after undergoing major spinal surgery. Mr. McMahon will remain on medical leave until further notice but will remain Executive Chairman of the Company.”

These two McMahon revelations come just three days before WWE puts on one of its premier annual events, SummerSlam, which is on Saturday, August 5, in Detroit, Michigan.

They also come as WWE, and pro wrestling in general, is experiencing one of the high points in its long history in terms of popularity. And many wrestling fans will credit at least some of this renaissance on WWE’s transitioning from McMahon’s control to Khan on the business side and Paul Levesque (WWE superstar Triple H) on the creative side.