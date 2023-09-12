Well, folks, it's official: Nia Jax is back in the WWE Universe.

That's right, on the final episode of WWE under the Vince McMahon era, with Endeavor officially set to take over before the start of Becky Lynch versus Tiffany Stratton on NXT, Vinnie Mac decided to bring back one of his biggest female stars – literally – in order to give Rhea Ripley her biggest opponent yet in the “The Irresistible Force.”

Taking to social media to vent their frustrations, wrestling fans from around the world commented on Jax's return, and most of them were not pleased by the announcement at all.

“The Greatest Trick the Devil ever pulled – was convincing people that he didn't exist” Vince McMahon saved his greatest sin for Last Nia Jax is back – WWE IN THE FUCKING MUD #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/swgj3WCbiZ — Patrick The Heel (@patricktheheel) September 12, 2023

Announcing the move on his Twitter/X account, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp mentioned how the Jax return came about, with Mr. McMahon opting to bring her back as the promotion's first signing since he returned to some power earlier this year.

“Nia Jax has been signed for over a month, I'm told,” Sean Ross Sapp wrote. “She's the first signing that was made since Vince McMahon forced his way back into the company that returned on Main Roster TV.”

Others looked at the situation from Becky Lynch's perspective, who is set to wrestle in Stratton in NXT for the NXT Women's Championship. Though Lynch doesn't have the same issues with Jax in the past as, say, Kairi Sane, avoiding in-ring interactions with Jax is the best course of action for prolonging a career.

Becky Lynch seeing Nia Jax is back and saying “fuck this I’m off to NXT”has me dying 😭😭#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/cZvjpoXNMb — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) September 12, 2023

Oh hey, speaking of Kairi Sane, fans had plenty of feelings about the former IWGP Women's Champion, as she is reportedly set to return to WWE in the not-too-distant future. In 2020, Jax left Sane with a massive gash in her head during their match together on RAW, and assuming that the duo will soon be co-workers once more, fans are worried that a similar fate could befall the 34-year-old Stardom Standout… assuming of course, she doesn't end up on SmackDown reunited with Asuka as the Kabuki Warriors.

Vince McMahon did one last evil deed before he loses complete ownership tomorrow morning. Nia Jax is legit back now and gunning for the WWE Women's Championship. KAIRI this is what you will be dealing with next year. 😭😭😭#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/OoiC6iooaQ — FAR (@FAR_5222) September 12, 2023

Could Jax's return to WWE work out well? Is there a chance Paul “Triple H” Levesque could have something really good cooked up for her return? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.

One person who should be incredibly happy about Nia Jax's return? Natalya.

Though the WWE Universe as a whole feels pretty down on the idea of Nia Jax returning to RAW, one person who is very excited about the development is most likely the “BOAT,” Natalya, who was just talking to Sportskeeda about how it would be cool to see “The Irresistible Force” return to WWE full-time after having a very fun return at the Royal Rumble.

“When I think about Nia Jax, she had such a great showing at this past Royal Rumble, and so I think, she had a hiatus,” Natalya said via Fightful. “Nobody ever wants to get let go from WWE, and I remember when all of that happened, it was just a chaotic time in the world kind of during the height of the pandemic, but to see her wanting to get back into wrestling, wanting to get back to where it all began for her — Seeing her at the Royal Rumble, she seemed really happy, she seemed like she was in a great place and it made me happy for her because WWE, we are like a big family and when she left WWE, there was a lot of like — I think she did feel sad because she missed a lot of her friends and she loved performing and loving being able to do that. So if it's something that she wants to do and she's got the wrestling itch again, I think the Royal Rumble kind of gave her the wrestling itch a little bit.”

Now, for fans who maybe forgot the exact order of operations of the 2023 Royal Rumble, as it was nine months ago at this point, Jax entered the battle royal at spot 30 and lasted all of two minutes, getting eliminated in a group effort by seemingly every other woman in the ring in a spot that would make Omos proud. From there, she did some media spots, posted on social media from time to time, and just generally lived her life, with rumors coming up every now and then about a return with varying degrees of believability. While it's hard to know what the future holds for Jax, whether she ends up just working an angle at Fastlane against Ripley in Indiana or the promotion has more expansive ideas in mind for the 39-year-old, she's back now and at least Ripley is going to have to deal with it.