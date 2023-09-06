When Tiffany Stratton announced that she was a better NXT Women's Champion than Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and even Becky Lynch on NXT after her win over Thea Hail, it set the seeds for a match that any fans wanted to see, the champ versus “The Man” with the title on the line, but few ever expected would come down the pike.

This flub, however, be it intentional or not, has seemingly sparked an idea in the minds of Shawn Michels, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and the rest of the creative team, as the WWE's travel department booked Stratton to fly out to RAW to show support for “The Man,” and then again to Payback, where she congratulated Lynch on her win over Trish Stratus in a cage match. Though Lynch wasn't exactly happy to see Stratton, she did acknowledge her place as the NXT Women's Champion and even mentioned a potential desire to come down to NXT to check her out sometime.

That offer, as fans learned on NXT, was not hyperbolic, as after watching Stratton wrestle a solid enough title defense against Kiana James, who won the opportunity in a fatal four-way with Blair Davenport, Gigi Dolin, and Roxanne Perez, Stratton was met with a message from none other than “Big Time Becks,” who put a date on her fateful return to the performance center in Orlando.

“Hey Tiffany, congratulations on your victory! Look, everyone has been asking me, ‘What's next for The Man?' Well gosh, seeing as how I've won pretty much everything in this company apart from one title, and that title is hanging on your shoulder: the NXT Women's Championship. And seeing as how you made a trip to RAW last week, and you were at Payback on Saturday, I think it's about time ‘The Man' comes around to NXT. You said it yourself: You have no competitors, so I went and found you one: Me. So next Tuesday, it will be Tiffany Stratton versus ‘The Man' for the NXT Women's Championship in the main event.”

Nick Khan, you son of a gun, you did it again; after drawing huge ratings numbers by having WWE stars like Butch, The Judgment Day, and Lynch's own husband, bringing “The Man” down to Orlando for a match against Stratton sounds like the sort of idea that can get a few hundred thousand more eyes on the product, which, considering WWE is gearing up for new media rights deals, is good news for pretty much all parties involved. For the first time since 2019, Becky Lynch is heading back to NXT, and if the match breaks her way, she might just be sticking around on the developmental brand for a few weeks or even months to come.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Business just picked up BIG TIME 😱@BeckyLynchWWE challenged @tiffstrattonwwe to an #WWENXT Women’s Championship Match for NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/LCdZsPEZjC — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2023

Ludwig Kaiser is a huge fan of his girlfriend Tiffany Stratton's development.

Did you know that Tiffany Stratton is dating Ludwig Kaiser of Gunther's Imperium faction? It's true; the couple has been together for some time now, and in a special appearance on WrestleBinge, Kaiser let it be known that he's very proud of how quickly Stratton has picked up the sport.

“Tiffany doesn't really need to jump on that opportunity or that storyline that I'm doing right now because she's so amazing by herself. She is going to go her own way, and not by any means does she need support or push from my side,” Ludwig Kaiser said via Fightful. “She is a one-of-a-kind athlete and a one-of-a-kind person. She's been doing so amazing. She's come so far in the last one and a half years, it's crazy because I've been doing this for 16 years, and she's been doing it for two years, and she's come so far. This is just the beginning. This is just the beginning of her journey, and I definitely want her to enjoy that and be able to take her time and face every challenge one at a time. She's going to do it. She's going to master all of them, but she doesn't need any opportunity given by me or going on Monday Night Raw for her to jump in. All of the opportunities that come are going to come naturally and organic for her anyway. She has an amazing and bright future.”

For how polished of a performer Stratton is in the ring, it's pretty incredible to think that she's only been wrestling for two years and never even worked a match on the indies before being assigned to the Performance Center in Orlando. With a main roster call-up looking imminent, losing to Lynch may lead to grander things indeed.