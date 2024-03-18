When news broke that Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, formerly known as The Usos, would finally get a chance to mix it up in their first-ever singles match at WrestleMania 40, it left fans around the world chanting one word and one word only: Yeet.
The storyline is a tale as old as time, brother versus brother, babyface versus heel, Yeet versus No Yet, with something more important than a championship belt on the line when the belt toles 1-2-3: brotherly bragging rights.
Taking to his podcast, Off the Top, to discuss a match that has considerable meaning to him for obvious reasons, Rikishi noted just how excited he is to see his sons finally mix it up in a singles match at the biggest stage WWE has, the “Showcase of the Immortals,” as it will allow the duo to really showcase their abilities as singles stars, as opposed to their usual tag team work.
“Man, that’s exciting news. I’m excited, to be able to have the boys out there,” Rikishi noted on his podcast via Fightful. “Another historic… Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You’re finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m very happy to be the last to know about it.”
Asked if he plans to appear at the show to watch his sons in person – or, who knows, maybe even get involved in the action as a fatherly peacemaker – Rikishi kept a tight lip, noting only that he'll be at WrestleCon for some appearances that weekend, and Lincoln Financial Field is only a short drive away.
“I’m not too far from WrestleCon. I’ll be there at WrestleCon. I’m gonna be in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I’m not too far, that’s all I can say,” Rikishi noted. “I’m not too far from the stadium. I’m not too far from the stadium where WrestleMania will be. Of course, they got a lot of Ubers, they got limousines over there, who knows? But I am not too far from the stadium. The news was that [it’s] Yeet versus No Yeet. But where’s the man that eats? I’ll tell you, I’m not gonna be far.”
Oh snap, is Rikishi actually going to show up at Mania, helping to keep the peace in an Usos showdown that could turn awful lopsided if Solo Sikoa attempts to get involved? Who knows, maybe fans could see one of his infamous Stinkfaces, which would be fantastic if it was done to Sikoa, and one of the all-time amazing moments in WrestleMania history if it somehow happens to Paul Heyman.
Rikishi won't tip his hand on who he wants to win the Usos Civil War.
Continuing his conversation surrounding The Usos Civil War, Rikishi was asked who he thinks will win the match at WrestleMania 40, Jimmy or Jey Uso.
While the businessman in Rikishi was willing to give a definitive answer, as a father, he believes the bout will be beneficial for both of his sons and the Fatu family as a whole.
“You know what? That’s a hard one, but I gotta put my feelings aside as a father. Jey is having a h*ll of a year as a single. Jimmy’s the same as far as being involved in the group, with the Bloodline. So to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint, as if I was on the board of TKO or WWE. We’d have to go with ‘Yeet’. I would feel that it would be the best business move, is to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother,” Rikishi noted.
“But on a personal level, it’s a win-win situation for the boys, that they’re able to go out there. They bring it out when they work with a lot of people, the passion, because they always want to steal the show. But this one here, working against each other, this is really gonna be ‘Show the world’ type of s**t, like let’s me and you do this, and let’s announce to the world what exactly these two brothers can do. To see my sons going against each other for this dream match for the fans, it’s a win situation for the fans, for the company, for the family, and I’m so proud of them. I just pray that they walk out there, I know they’re gonna give it all they got, but I also pray that they are able to walk back out the squared circle together, hand in hand.”
You know, for someone who went out of his way to say he wants to “put his feelings aside as a father,” Rikishi gave a pretty diplomatic answer, one that probably won't get him too many angry text messages from his eldest son despite picking Jey to win the match. Still, as he pointed out, regardless of who has their hand raised at the end of the match, the real winner will be The Usos and the Fatu family as a whole, as they will be able to prove once more why they are one of the true “Royal Families” of professional wrestling.