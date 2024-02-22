We rank the best brother vs. brother matches in WrestleMania history as The Uso's look to face each other at this year's event.

On the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, the focus wasn't as usual on that of Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes or even WWE World Champion Seth Rollins towards their respective WrestleMania 40 destiny's — at least not in the main event of the show. That was reserved for the Intercontinental Championship match between champion Gunther and his challenger, “Main Event” Jey Uso.

The two had been slated for a match going back to the week before. Gunther has been seeking new challengers given that he is now going on 600-plus days as the Intercontinental Champion. However, it did seem rather unlikely that he would drop the title on an episode of Raw, even if it did look at times like that may be the case or even rumored by the dirt sheets.

What should have come as no surprise was that as soon as Jey looked as if he were about to have his moment, pinning Gunther for the three-count and capturing the first single title of his career, there his brother was to ruin his moment… again.

Just as Jey went up and hit the Uso Splash finisher, in the middle of the ref counting, Jimmy, draped with a hoodie over his face initially, rang the ring bell before the referee could make the correct count. Even still, Jey had an opportunity and was able to fend off Gunther, but his attention was still thwarted by his brother, as his dove to the outside to take him out. But it was enough of a distraction for Gunther who walked out with a victory and still the Intercontinental Champion by shows end.

This wasn't the first time that Jimmy had caused his brother Jey from winning a championship. Back at last year's SummerSlam, Jey faced off against Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. Jimmy, similar to Monday night, cost Jey the match, keeping Reigns the champion.

Since then, it has long been rumored that Jey versus Jimmy would be a highlight match at WrestleMania 40. Raw on Monday night pushed that idea even further.

If it indeed will be the two Uso brothers facing off against one another in a brother versus brother matchup at this year's WrestleMania 40, it wouldn't be the first time in WWE history that the show has featured such a bout. In the 40-year history of wrestling's Super Bowl, there have been four other matches between brothers at The Granddaddy of Them All. So, let's rank them.

4. Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy – Extreme Rules Match – WrestleMania 25th Anniversary

This one took place on the silver anniversary of WrestleMania. But it's an often-forgotten match and feud that really didn't last long thanks to Jeff Hardy's out-of-the-ring issues. It was one of the better matches on the entire show that consisted of eight other matches. It wasn't going to outdo The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels in their all-time classic, but it was good enough for second place. Still, as good as the Hardy's were, they just never quite connected as well when they faced each other as to when they were a team. Having this be an Extreme Rules Match also helped this match, letting Jeff in particular try some of his usual crazy stunts.

3. The Undertaker vs. Kane – WrestleMania XX

We'll get to their first match, but to begin, we have to talk about their WrestleMania XX bout. This one had a fun lead-up to it, which signified the return of The Undertaker's deadman gimmick after years of what was known as “Bike Taker.” This was by no means their best match but it wasn't their worst either. The reception to The Undertaker's return came a bit mixed as he was a hybrid version in appearance between the two versions of his character. This was fun, just not spectacular.

2. The Undertaker vs. Kane – WrestleMania XIV

Okay, now that we're at their first match, we should acknowledge the elephant in the room and note that, no, The Undertaker and Kane are indeed not brothers. However, for the sake of this article and the fact that we're talking about WWE storytelling, this definitely should be considered in the ranks as a brother versus brother match. Just like their 2004 WrestleMania bout, the lead-up to this one was fantastic, and one that WWE producer Bruce Prichard has called one of his favorite stories in company history. This, obviously led to many more matches between the two, including an Inferno Match just a month later. This match was one of the most looked forward to at WrestleMania XIV and was a perfect blend of previous generation storytelling blending with the Attitude Era.

1. Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Owen Hart – WrestleMania X

The true brother versus brother match in WWE and WrestleMania history is Bret versus Owen at WrestleMania X. Just about any other year this was have been in the middle of the card or even the main event, but this was the show opener — which may have changed the way people view that spot on the card. The way these two worked together was true artistry. The fact they were real-life brothers who had possibly done this match, in some form or fashion, thousands of times with each other just added to the story. This is one match that any wrestling fan should always take a look at from time to time. The story leading up was great, the match was even better.