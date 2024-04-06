After bearly wrestling any matches on the indies under his former moniker Stevie McFly on the indies – though, unrelated, another high-flying redhead, El Generico, had a very successful indie career – Sami Zayn has been a massive history maker as a member of the WWE Universe, establishing the NXT style during his tenure with the developmental promotion before becoming a three-time Intercontinental Champion and a one-time Undisputed Tag Team Champion alongside former Ring of Honor standout Kevin Owens; ending the longest-reigning Tag Team Championship of all time in the main event of Night 1 last year.
So, with all of that pedigree on his resume, why is Gunther consistently treating the “Underdog from the Underground” like he's a jobber who hasn't accomplished anything if note in his career? Well at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, the not-so-generic one decided to ask that question of the “Ring General” before reminding him that he's nothing if not a worthy opponent.
“Look, I'm not going to take anything away from you; you are probably the most dominant champions maybe ever in WWE,” Sami Zayn told Gunther at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. “You're definitely the most dominant Intercontinental Champion in WWE, but I'm going to remind you of something. I don't like to play this card all too often, but I'm going to play it right now: last year, I main-event WrestleMania, do you understand? You wanna keep talking to me like I'm the underdog, well I'm not; I already ended the longest Tag Team Title of all time, I beat the greatest tag team of all time, and now tomorrow night, I am going to be the one, Gunther, look at me; you ran through all of the challengers but look at me, I am the one whose going to be the guy who finally beats you!”
Will Sami Zayn be the performer who finally ends Gunther's run with the Intercontinental Championship? Will he add a fourth reign with the workman's title to his impressive resume and free the WWE Universe of the iron grip of Imperium? Or will he become just the next victim on Gunther's historic resume, bringing his number of successful title defenses to 22? WWE fans will find out soon enough.
Sami Zayn explains his foray into comedy and acting outside of WWE.
While Sami Zayn has a lot on his mind ahead of his big match at WrestleMania 40 in South Philadelphia roughly a month later, he'll be in Los Angeles working a comedy show as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.
Asked about his interests outside of professional wrestling in an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Zayn noted that he hired a manager and agent and is now looking to dip his toes into the entertainment industry outside of the WWE Universe.
“I recently got a manager and an agent for outside WWE-type stuff,” Sami Zayn told The Ringer Wrestling Show via Fightful. “Trying to dip my toes into that world a little bit.”
When the Ringer guys pointed out that Zayn has been showing his range in the WWE Universe for some time now, Zayn noted that he's been getting complements for a while now, and that inspired him to pursue the prospects further.
“It opened their eyes to a different side of it. The character side of it. Enough people started telling me, ‘You're a pretty good actor.' ‘Yeah? Really?” Zayn asked. “I always thought I'd be alright.' ‘You're funny.' ‘Really? I always wanted to be a comic when I was a kid. You don't say.' It made me feel good. I always thought I had a knack for it and all of a sudden, I got to flex those chops a little on WWE. I thought, ‘Let's see what's going on outside of WWE TV.' The mentality within the company, in regards to how they approach talent wanting to do outside stuff, has really changed as of late, for the better. We'll see.”
So, with all of that in mind, what is Zayn's comedy show going to look like next month in LA? Well, Zayn isn't too sure, but he knows it'll be good.
“To be honest, I agreed to the show and… I had no show,” Zayn noted. “‘Hey, do you want to do this thing?' ‘Yup.' ‘Okay, we're going to announce it.' Uh oh. I better come up with a show.”
For better or worse, Zayn had better hope the show is fantastic, as the event has already sold out, and he will be judged accordingly against some of the greatest stars in comedy today at Netflix is a Joke Fest. No pressure for the “Underdog from the Underground,” right?
According to Sami Zayn’s Instagram story, his comedy show on Netflix is now officially SOLD OUT!
Congrats💪🏻🎉#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tfZkQEB0CZ
— Scott Powell (@Scott_Powell04) April 5, 2024