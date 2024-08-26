Liam and Noel Gallagher are potentially gearing up for an Oasis reunion tour in 2025, and the WWE's Sami Zayn weighed in.

In a post on X, Liam Gallagher seemingly confirmed an impending Oasis reunion. “I never did like that word FORMER,” Gallagher said, signaling a potential reunion.

In a quote post, Zayn said, “Oh my God. It's happening[,] and it's going to be biblical.”

The word “biblical” is commonly used by Gallagher. He has been responding to Oasis fans on X, calling their takes “biblical” on the potential reunion.

Is an Oasis reunion happening?

If true, an Oasis reunion tour in 2025 would break the music world. They have been apart for 15 years, and rock fans miss the group led by Liam and Noel Gallagher. This list of fans includes celebrities such as Zayn, who is excited about the prospect.

Oasis were a band from Manchester, England, formed in 1991. They made their debut with Definitely Maybe in 1994 and followed that up with (What's the Story) Morning Glory? in 1995.

Throughout the next 13 years, Oasis released five more albums and embarked on six concert tours. In 2009, the band broke up. The Gallagher brothers went their own way, embarking on successful solo careers in the years since.

However, the time is now for an Oasis reunion. The Gallaghers are only getting older as Oasis' legacy grows stronger. A reunion tour could open the fandom to a whole new generation.

Who is WWE superstar Sami Zayn?

Since making his debut in 2013, Sami Zayn has become one of the biggest stars in the WWE. He started his career in their developmental brand NXT and won the NXT Championship during his time there.

He made his main roster debut in May 2015, challenging John Cena during his United States Championship Open Challenge. While he lost the match, Zayn was praised by Cena after the match.

After returning to NXT, Zayn had matches against the likes of Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura. He then made his official WWE main roster debut as a part of the 2016 men's Royal Rumble match. Zayn eliminated his NXT rival Owens before being eliminated by Braun Strowman.

As a part of the SmackDown brand, Zayn continued his rise to stardom. He competed at WrestleMania 32 in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship, a title he would hold four times.

In January 2022, Zayn had a WrestleMania feud with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. This feud included a Royal Rumble moment and Zayn crashing the premiere of Jackass Forever. It culminated at WrestleMania 38, with Knoxville beating Zayn.

This led to Zayn seeking refuge in the Bloodline, led. by then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The storyline involving Zayn and the Bloodline dominated WWE TV over the next year. Zayn ultimately turned on Reigns, reunited with Owens, and beat the Usos for the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 in the Night 1 main event.

Since then, Zayn has become a top player on RAW. He ended Gunther's 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania XL before ultimately losing it to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam.