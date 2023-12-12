After hearing out all three of the brands' free agent cases, CM Punk reveals why he chose to sign with RAW and his exclusive WWE home.

After two weeks of anticipation, CM Punk took the ring on RAW for the final stop on his free agency tour, where he promised to tell fans of WWE which brand he would “sign” with moving forward.

Would he choose SmackDown, working alongside fellow indie stalwart-turned-WWE personality Nick Aldis and fellow former Ring of Honor Champion Kevin Owens? Or how about teaming with Shawn Michaels in NXT, providing some Bret Hart attitude alongside the “Heartbreak Kid?” Or would he remain where he began, on the Red Brand with Cody Rhodes, Judgment Day, and Seth Rollins? Well, before he could answer, Punk first wanted to talk about his history in Cleveland and how it helps to explain his history in WWE.

“I thought I was in a bit of a sullen mood and then I come out here, and I see all of these signs and see all of these people. The truth is I have a huge decision to make, we, if I may, have a huge decision to make, and I've been thinking about it all week, and the reason I've been so consumed and worried about it is because I love you guys,” CM Punk told the crowd in Cleveland and watching RAW at home.

“But the truth is, this town and this building specifically hasn't always been historically king to CM Punk. I walked back here, through the hallways, and there were a lot of ghosts, ladies and gentlemen, and I was doing my best to face them head-on. A lot of people may not know this, but I debuted in this building. Yeah, was anybody there? I had Mickie James on my arm. True story, we walked right down that ramp, we got into this ring, and it was so good that I when I went back, they said, we're sending you to Louisville, Kentucky, have fun in OVW. And gosh, I didn't want to go, but when I was there, I embraced being uncomfortable, and I learned how to love it. Exactly like when I came to the WWE Universe for the first time. I didn't know what I was in for, but I embraced being uncomfortable, and I grew to love it.

“I triumphantly returned to this town, to this same building, World Heavyweight Champion. I was ready to put on a show for everybody here, and then Randy Orton kicks me in the head backstage, and when I wake up, they tell me, ‘By the way, we stripped you of your title, you couldn't compete, and you're no longer the champion.' And I was like ‘Cleveland, again!'

“Was anyone here 10 years ago, for the story that I'm about to tell? I'm not going to bore you with details because a lot of it is in my rear-view mirror, I'm focused on the future, I'm focused on the now, I'm focused on everybody here in this building today. Ten years ago, I had to take myself off of the hampster wheel; I had to, for better or for worse, make the hardest decision of my life, and I don't regret it, I don't look back, but there was always a part of me that wondered if anyone paid that day to see CM Punk and when I walked out in Cleveland, if they were disappointed. Backstage, I saw a young lady by the name of Indi, and she said she was disappointed when she was a little kid and I told her I was disappointed when I saw ‘Rowdy' Roddy Piper appear on WCW Television, and as a young wrestling fan, I felt the exact same way. So if you're here now, if you were watching at home and you were disappointed that CM Punk walked out, I understand, and h*ll ladies and gentlemen, I apologize.”

So, with all of the pleasantries out of the way, where would Punk sign? Well, he addressed that, too, in the most CM Punk way possible.

PUNK ROCKS CLEVELAND!@CMPunk has a decision to make right now on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/6oa7ifWLCD — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2023

CM Punk breaks down his decision to sign with RAW.

So, without further ado, where would CM Punk sign? Well, he let fans know in Cleveland know and needless to say, they were very happy with the results.

“I've gone to SmackDown, I listened to what Nick Aldis had to say, he put together a very substantial offer. I went down to NXT and hung out with Shawn Michaels, and there's a 15-year-old CM Punk somewhere in the universe who is tickled to death that he got an offer from Shawn Michaels to go mold the next generation of Superstars. It was a great deal,” CM Punk said.

“Adam Pearce has put together a deal that honestly, is head and shoulders above both of those other deals. But can I get both very real and very honest with you folks right now? My mind was probably already made up when I looked at the calendar and saw Cleveland. I'm here to bury those ghosts; I'm here to right a few wrongs. My future starts now. You couldn't write a better television show, ladies and gentlemen; 10 years, almost to the day, CM Punk walks out, and regardless of how you feel about it, CM Punk walks right back in. And if you're happy about it, if you're mad about it, you'd better learn to love it, because Adam Pearce, the newest RAW Superstar is named CM Punk, and CM Punk is home!”

Welp, there you go, folks; CM Punk is staying on the brand he re-debuted on after Survivor Series and it looks like he already has his first major feud lined up with Seth Rollins, who let fans know he straight up hates him shortly thereafter. But hey, for a few short minutes, and it really was a few short minutes, Punk got to have his moment to himself, and it was one that will live on digitally forever.