Seth Rollins is not a WWE performer without enemies.

After spending almost a half-decade working heel over various different gimmicks, getting into it with everyone from Rey Mysterio to Cody Rhodes to Matt Riddle during that time frame, Rollins now finds himself no longer in with the bad guys of the WWE Universe either, with RAW‘s top heel faction, The Judgment Day, having not one but two performers eagerly looking to take away his WWE World Heavyweight Championship by hook or by crook. Factor in performers like The Miz and Bron Breakker, who Rollins isn't actively feuding with but certainly left the ring on bad terms with over the past few months, and it's worth wondering if anyone has a bigger target on their backs in the WWE Universe than the “Visionary.”

But who, you may wonder, does Rollins have in his sights? Well, Brandon Davis asked the “Revolutionary” that very question for ComicBook.com at San Diego ComicCon and was left with a very interesting answer indeed.

“Yeah, Roman Reigns,” Seth Rollins declared. “The last time Roman Reigns and I met was at the Royal Rumble, I won the match, I don't know if anybody remembers because he demolished me with a chair and wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to, but there's a lot there, a lot of unfinished business there, so I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead center in our primes, we have a long way to go, but I'm sure we'll get there, who knows when.”

Technically, Rollins is correct; he is the last Superstar to secure a singles win over the “Tribal Chief,” and even if it came via DQ, that is a pretty impressive feather in his cap. While it's borderline impossible to imagine Rollins will be the man to unseat the “Head of the Table,” if an opportunity for the duo to mix it up in the ring comes up down the line, at Elimination Chamber or otherwise, it's clear the “Visionary” would relish the opportunity to go 2-0 versus his friend since 2022.

Seth Rollins reveals how Vince McMahon changed his song.

When it comes to theme songs in WWE, Seth Rollins' offering, “Visionary” might just be the most popular track in the game, but did you know that Vince McMahon of all people wanted to limit the number of “whoas” because he didn't think it would connect with fans? It's true, as Rollins noted in an appearance on the ImPaulsive podcast with Logan Paul.

“I debuted the song at WrestleMania in 2021, we only had half capacity, ‘we’re back but we’re not back.’ When I was putting the song together, I had a vision for what I wanted people to do,” Seth Rollins said via Fightful. “When we first put the song out, Vince McMahon was hearing it for the first or second time, and he took a set of the ‘woahs’ out. He didn’t get the woahs. ‘Ah, that’s not Seth Freakin’ Rollins.' ‘I’m telling you.’ ‘No, just trust me.’ ‘Alright, fine, I’ll trust you.’ He took the woahs out and in the back of my mind I’m like, ‘You just wait.’ They never went back in. The version you hear now is still the Vince version, but there are enough of the woahs that it caught on. When I was a heel, no one was singing my song, they didn’t care. It wasn’t until August that we were in front of people. Fast-forwarded to 2022, I’m a heel for most of 2022, worked with Edge, invaded his home, and did all this bad stuff. Eventually, I end up working with Matt Riddle, and there is this episode of Raw we did, and at the end of the show, Riddle has this match, I come out, and I stomp this man’s head into steel steps. Normally, as a bad guy, this elicits a chorus of boos, but I stomp his head into steps, and I turn around expecting boos, the crowd is singing the song in the Garden [Madison Square Garden]. ‘Okay, I think this is a thing now. This is going to be a thing.’ Sure enough, little by little, it picked up and turned into it’s own animal,”

Unfortunately for Mr. McMahon, sometimes his opinions aren't always the right one; Rollins stuck to his guns, trusted his gut, and in the end, fans sing his song early, often, and sometimes for a very long time. Huh, I guess that's why they call him a “Visionary.”