While promoting his new documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes at its premier in Atlanta, Georgia, Cody Rhodes made headlines when he told Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture that he felt he was competing with Seth Rollins to become the babyface on the RAW roster.

Was Rhodes caught up in the moment? Eh, maybe a little bit, as no one self-mythologizes better than the “Grandson of a Plummer,” but that didn't stop Brandon Davis from Comicbook.com from asking the “Visionary” that very question during a special interview at San Diego Comic-Con if for no other reason than to officially get an answer on the record.

“Well, I think he's absolutely correct, and I think there's a lot of guys who would argue that they're the faces of Monday Night RAW,” Seth Rollins said. “Cody would be one of them, Drew McIntyre just returned, he would love to be one of them; you've got Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as who, you know, main-evented one of the nights of WrestleMania this year; they would have an argument. And I think that's what's going to make Monday Night RAW very exciting for a long time to come is that you've got so many guys at the top of the game vying for the top spot.”

Asked why he thinks WWE is so gosh darn hot right now, with the promotion selling out shows all over the world and getting rave reviews for storylines like his own with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins admitted that it isn't one person or element that is making it work, but instead a synergy across the board that has the company firing on all cylinders.

“I mean, honestly, it's everybody,” Rollins noted. “Everybody's just kind of coming together at the right time; you've got the male and female Superstars on both brands that are just excelling, you've got the writing crew, you've got the production team, you've got the right leadership in place, like everybody is just kicking into gear at the right time and that just doesn't happen. That's just a synergy that you don't have all the time, and so we are living in the best timeline for professional wrestling, no questions.”

After struggling to field one true babyface capable of being a believable opponent for Roman Reigns for what felt like years, WWE now has a wealth of incredible options just on RAW who could be looked at as the face of the promotion if given the right push. Whether it's Rhodes, Rollins, or even the “people's choice” over on SmackDown, LA Knight, it would appear WWE is in a very good spot right now.

Seth Rollins reveals what it's like to represent WWE at San Diego Comic-Con.

While wrestling fans were excited to see Seth Rollins at San Diego Comic-Con, as he made multiple headlines out of an otherwise sleepy Saturday, the “Visionary” was equally as intrigued by the prospects of the four-day event, as he got to see his official Hell in a Cell action figure first hand.

Asked what it's like to see himself in toy form, Rollins admitted he never thought he'd have one figure, let alone multiple.

“I never thought I would have a single one figure floating of myself out in the world, so this is beyond exciting. The fact that I get to pay homage to the late, great Dusty Rhodes and be immortalized in action-figure form is a big double whammy in a good way.”

Turning his attention to what he was excited to see at the event, Rollins admitted he wasn't sure, as he isn't a major figure mark like, say, Chelsea Green's husband, Matt Cardona.

“I don't know what's on the floor, I've never been to a Comic-Con. This is not my world, y'all, I don't have, like I don't have time for this world. I don't. Like, Chelsea Green's out there talking about her husband having like this wild collectible room, and Johnny Gargano knows everything there is to know, like where do you find the time in your schedule to know all these things and to have all of these things? I have no clue, I don't have the time, man, so I would love to go down on the floor, peruse, see what's available, and take my pick, but I have no idea what's down there.”

Despite his incredibly busy schedule as a fighting champion, Rollins still found time to make his way down to San Diego to help promote WWE's product. If that doesn't scream “babyface hero of RAW” then I don't know what does. Your move, Cody Rhodes.