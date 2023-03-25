A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching Cody Rhodes deliver another big-time win on “Road to WrestleMania,” this time in a three-Cross Rhodes-assisted victory over Ludwig Kaiser, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa came out to the ring in the hopes of (sarcastically) celebrating Rhodes’ accomplishments. Running through his accomplishments in the match with a special second-ring announcement after the win, Heyman announced that Rhodes will be afforded one final audience with the “Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns, on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 39, but not unless he can defeat the enforcer of “The Bloodline,” Solo Sikoa, in a match on Raw.

This, understandably, didn’t sit particularly well with Rhodes, who took it upon himself to chastise Heyman’s near-constant politicking before ultimately accepting the ECW legend’s requested match.

“Is that what we’re doing, Mr. Heyman? Are you moving the goalposts for me?” Rhodes asked. “Another thing you did, you interrupt them while they were singing the song. And now, you want to move the goalposts up and move them right here, huh? Am I expected to say no? Oh, it’s six day out from the biggest match in the history of my family, I should probably say no, right? I probably shouldn’t have wrestled with half of my body hanging off and I still beat Seth Rollins, so when it comes to you (Solo Sikoa), when it comes to you, undefeated and as good as you are, like I said last week, you’re not ready.

“And as for the Champion, Roman Reigns, after Solo finds out he’s not ready, at WrestleMania, on April 2nd, your boy Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, will find out the same thing; he is not ready either.”

Welp, there you go, folks, “The Road to WrestleMania 39” is officially set; Rhodes will wrestle Sikoa on Monday, talk down Reigns one final time on Friday, and either take his titles or blow his moment on Day 2 of WrestleMania 39. Buckle up; things are getting good.

Cody Rhodes details Brandi Rhodes’ plans for WrestleMania 39.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before taking his show on the road to Las Vegas for the penultimate edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 39, Rhodes stopped by WrestleJoy to discuss how his wife, Brandi Rhodes, selflessly sacrificed her role as AEW’s CBO to allow him to hit the open market and ultimately sign with WWE.

“I always run the risk of saying too much, and I try to be careful when I say things like this, but I don’t get the opportunity to be a free agent unless Brandi Rhodes makes a certain decision that she made,” Cody said. “That was a selfless decision. So when you see me out there, and I say I can’t do it without Brandi, I ain’t lying. That’s one hundred percent.”

When asked about whether or not Brandi will have any role in his match against Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody noted that his wife will be there but for fans not to expect her to take part in the match in any legitimate way.

“I’m not talking about anything specific, but just to have her be out there because one of the things is, when you feel like you have a perception of something, sometimes you don’t understand that that’s really not the case. With being around the fans, whether in sports entertainment or wrestling, it’s worth it. Because they’re the best fans in the world. I know sometimes it’s easy for us to look at social media and say they’re not, but they really are,” said Cody. “You guys are the best fans in the world, and I just am excited to see her kind of rubbing shoulders with them all. Going to Hollywood and taking in the experience of what it’s like to not just be at a WrestleMania, but to take the walk, you know? And I want to be clear, she’s not doing anything at WrestleMania. I’m just saying I’m so excited for her to be there. I literally couldn’t be there without her. I’m not lying. So it’s as much her moment as it is mine. I will always be in love with her, and be in her debt.”

In AEW, Brandi was a relatively regular in-ring talent, with 20 matches on her resume from 2019-22 and dozens of more appearances as the leader of the Nightmare Collective, a member of the Nightmare Sisters with Allie, and as Cody’s husband. While Brandi hasn’t been on WWE TV during her husband’s second tenure with the company, at least outside of appearances in video packages during his “Rhode to the Royal Rumble,” it’s cool to know that she’s right there alongside Cody every step of the way.