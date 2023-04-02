A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With it really looking like WWE might have new Universal Tag Team Champions by the end of WrestleMania 39, earning a win in the division in the pursuit of becoming the new number-one contender has never been so important.

Fortunately, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company know that too and they decided to use one of the spots on “The Showcase of the Immortals” to showcase four more tag teams who very well may come into bigger play down the line, especially if the fine folks at Titan Tower decide to split up the straps and go back to one champion per brand as has been the historical president.

Allowing The Street Profits, The Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders, and the dynamic duo of Ricochet and Braun Strowman, to duke it out in the middle of the ring in a short-yet-sweet spot fest full of high spots, choo choo trains, and more than a few comedy spots, fans eagerly watched the match to see if Levesque and company were going to tip their hands as to which team may be in store for a bigger push, and, unsurprisingly, he did, as, for the second time in as many days, The Street Profits earned a moment, and the dynamic duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins ultimately found themselves the victors with a frog splash for the pin. Factor in the moment they shared with The Usos and Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens on SmackDown, and it looks like we might get one more Street Profits run before they pull a Journey and go their separate ways after WrestleMania.