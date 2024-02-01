This Superstar dreams of Angle.

As sad as it may be to admit, Kurt Angle will probably never wrestle another match in a professional wrestling ring.

Initially announcing his retirement after taking a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, Angle has had a few offers to return to the ring since, including an offer from AEW that he's talked about in the past, but due to his compounding collection of injuries that have since required multiple surgeries, the prospects of another Angle match feels incredibly unlikely, no matter how much he and Kenny Omega would like for it to happen.

Still, that hasn't stopped more than a few performers from around the professional wrestling world from wishing they could work a match with the “Olympic Hero” one final time, as he remains as influential today as he was in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s, including Julius Creed, who named Angle as his dream opponent in a pre-Royal Rumble interview with Denise Salcedo.

“I think styles make matchups, right? I think it would be very interesting to see Kurt Angle and I at his peak fight. Be able to go out there and perform and compete against each other. He's got to be at the top of the list,” Julius Creed told Denise Salcedo via 411 Mania. “There's so many names that come to mind. Because not only do we get the individual matchups, but with my brother being there, we get the tag team matchup. So then you start looking at Steiner Brothers. You start looking at World's Greatest Tag Team. You start looking at Kurt Angle. You start looking at the guys that are on the roster right now. Man, I would just love to be able to go out there in all types of styles. Let me see Finn Balor in a singles match. When we got to NXT, he was the top guy. So I would love to see that. Let me see Cody Rhodes. Let me see where I fall in line.”

Unfortunately for Creed, only Rhodes and Balor are actually viable options from that collection of performers, as the Steiner Brothers haven't wrestled a match since 2019, the World's Greatest Tag Team has been disbanded since 2015, and Angle will likely never wrestle again. Fortunately, Salcedo did have a specific team in mind that she would love to see the Creeds work against, a pairing Julius would be happy to enjoy.

If Kurt Angle can't go, The Usos would be a good Plan B for the Creeds.

So, with Kurt Angle both unable and unavailable to work a meaningful match against Julius Creed – even if it would have been an absolute banger – Denise Salcedo asked Julius Creed about a potential match between the Creed Brothers and The Usos, who haven't worked a tag team match since all the way back in August of 2023.

Though there isn't any in-ring connection between the Creeds and The Bloodline, as they never even wrestled Solo Sikoa in NXT, Julius believes that pairing himself with Brutus against Jimmy and Jey could produce something great, as the story between the two brotherly tandems working against each other would basically write itself.

“A story old as time is two brothers start finding success together, and instead of breaking apart, maybe the brothers that have broken apart want to come back together to prove themselves. Well, right now, the Usos have been broken apart. Do they still have that chemistry? Have they lost a step? I can tell you we're firing on all cylinders and we're only getting better. So we're on the rise. They're on the fall. Do they come back together do we get that matchup? Do we get to see what it looks like to run it with the Usos at some point? Creed Brothers, Usos, that's exciting. Do we run it with their brother, Solo? I would love to be out there with Solo. Let's find out. He's got the thumb spike. I got this one little thumb. It's kind of weird. I hit him with that one, and we could find out.”

Will fans ever get to see a Creeds-Usos battle royal for the ages, with the four brothers working a proper program with Sikoa involved too if need be? Well, that depends on whether or not the Usos reunite and if they are active at the same time as the Creeds, as they, too, could eventually branch off into their own solo runs, considering WWE has incredibly high hopes for Julius as a singles star, according to Dave Meltzer. Still, if the duo can get in the ring together, the match would almost certainly deliver the goods.