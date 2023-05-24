A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a massive win in the ring against Candice LeRae in only her second match on Raw, Zoey Stark was riding high, so much so that when the contest came to a close, the former NXT standout decided to stick around a little bit longer to tell Cathy Kelley all about it on a special go-home edition of RAW Talk before Night of Champions.

“Cathy, I’ve already said it once, and I’ll say it again: I’m gonna take all of your favorite idols, all of your favorite Superstars, and I’m going to beat them down to the ground,” Stark said. “I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make a name for myself. So whether you like me or not, I really don’t care. And I’m gonna be brutally honest to everyone. I give zero, and I mean zero F’s. There’s more to come, Cathy.”

Though Stark’s run in developmental didn’t quite end as she planned, as she dropped her final championship match on the brand to Indi Harwell before she was ultimately drafted onto RAW alongside the final member of The Way, it would appear Paul “Triple H” Levesque is wasting no time getting his newest Superstar up and running with impressive wins over LeRae and Nikki Cross. After receiving compliments from Charlotte Flair and working the house show circuit before the Draft, it would appear WWE sees something special in Stark that they would like to push moving forward. How far that push goes, however, will depend on how fans feel about her anti-hero persona.