After watching both members of the Young Bucks, Nick, and Matt Jackson, get ambulanced away in the opening moments of AEW Dynamite, fans were treated to an incredibly fun six-man tag of Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade versus Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and The Man Called Sting, the 37-year WCW/TNA/WWE vet who recently celebrated his 64th birthday.

One of those fans who watched the babyfaces go over was none other than “The Natureboy” himself, Ric Flair, who showered Tony Khan and AEW with praise for booking his fellow WWE Hall of Famer to look like the star he is.

“Sting , You Are An American Treasure!” Flair wrote. “At 64, Stealing The Show!! Thank You Tony Khan For Treating Him With That Much RESPECT!”

Now, for fans out of the know, Flair and Sting have a bit of a history together, with the duo having wrestled each other 269 times between 1987 and 2011, when the former Surfer retired “Natch” for the second but not final time in his professional wrestling career. Despite being old enough to be everyone in the match’s father, Sting was booked like an unkillable Frankenstein’s Monster, with blows bouncing off of the no-selling Superstar, and his Scorpion Death Drop still a move capable of submitting a star like Sabian without fail.

While Flair’s days in the ring are (hopefully) over, as he wrestled his self-proclaimed last match in 2022, it’s nice to see the wrestler-turned-podcast host still appreciates what his long-time frenemy is putting on television when afforded the opportunity, especially as his own in-ring days start to wind down too.