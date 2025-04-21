On a WrestleMania 41 weekend filled to the brim with attempts, successful and not-so-much, at making viral moments for WWE, one of the most shocking of all was seemingly unplanned, when Karrion Kross walked to Gorilla Position after getting involved with AJ Styles match with social media “Maverick” Logan Paul to absolutely blast the Paul American star for taking shortcuts to the top.

“Let's talk about how awesome it is that Logan Paul just won. Let's talk about it, Sam. Let's talk about what Logan Paul represents: The shortcut,” Kross declared via Fightful. “Feels so good to be here. Feels so good to be in the business, thinking about all of the funerals that I wasn't able to attend for the last eleven years in this business, all the holidays I missed. I could have just started a YouTube channel. Could have just jumped in there with AJ Styles. Feels really good, right? It's awesome. It's really good.”

Kross then recalled a conversation he had in 2021 with Bill Goldberg about being a “good soldier” within the ranks of WWE. What, Kross retorically asked, had being a good soldier done for him? A whole lot of nothing, and he's downright sick of it.

“So I decided to be a good soldier. You know what happened? They released me, and then I come back. You know what being a good soldier gets everybody here? In case you're wondering, and you want the back scoop here, being a good soldier gets your time cut. Being a good soldier means that people come up to you and say, ‘Hey, you got any great ideas?' Yeah, here it is from Scarlett.' ‘No, no, that's a little too great. We're looking just for good ideas. That's for those guys over there.' That's what being a good soldier is, okay?!” Kross asked.

“Being a good soldier is coming to your hometown, where you cut your teeth, where you got started, and not being on the card. It's all about viral moments. Now that's what it's all about, viral moments. Well, guy, everybody's been telling me that I've got to become undeniable, and as soon as it happens, they ignore it and shut it down. I never asked to wrestle Randy. I never asked. That happened organically, and you ignored it for a viral moment. Good on Joe [Hendry]. Nothing against him, but you ignored it, and the crowd told you exactly how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated, and you ignored it. ‘Become undeniable.' My a**! You want a viral moment? On behalf of all of the true fans of professional wrestling: Guy with the suit and tie in the truck, go f**k yourself. That's from Killer Kross.”

Now, for the eagle-eyed fans of professional wrestling, this wasn't the first time Kross has called himself by his indie name, Killer Kross, on WrestleMania weekend, as, during his Bloodspot match against JR Kratos, he used the moniker in an eye-opening move. Factor in his decision to remove his WWE name from his social media bios, and fans have to wonder if Kross really could be wrestling in another ring, be that AEW, NJPW, or beyond, at some point in the not-too-distant future.