Roasting the “Scottish Warrior,” WWE's Drew McIntyre, doesn't seem smart, but former United States Champion Logan Paul is willing to take his chances.

During the latest episode of Impaulsive, Paul had Joe Weller on the show. Weller revealed that he is filming something with McIntyre when WWE's European tour stops in London, England. That is when Paul took the chance to roast McIntyre.

Paul asked how McIntyre was to work with. Weller revealed that they haven't met yet, to which Paul replied, “Interesting. I never took him as anyone who could actually speak sentences in full, complete length.”

McIntyre responded to the clip on X, formerly Twitter. He reused part of the Impaulsive account's caption for the clip with a classic meme. “Roasts Drew McIntyre,” his caption reads with the meme.

In the photo, a woman is standing in the freezer section of a grocery store. They are posing with a bag of chips on their head, and the caption reads, “She's so crazzzzzzzy! Love her!!!”

Of course, McIntyre is poking fun at Paul's “roast” of him. They recently competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1, 2025.

McIntyre was the first entrant in the Elimination Chamber bout. He was also the first eliminated — he got rolled up by Damian Priest, likely setting up a WrestleMania 41 feud.

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul's WWE history

Previously, McIntyre and Paul have not interacted much in WWE. Their feuds have not crossed over much, but they have participated in multi-man matches like the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber together.

The Elimination Chamber was the last opportunity for Superstars to earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 41. The winner was going to earn a match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Ultimately, John Cena won the match by last eliminating CM Punk. Afterward, he turned heel for the first time in decades, attacking Rhodes and aligning himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Paul is a relative newcomer to WWE, but he has already won the United States Championship once in that time. He was first introduced into WWE in 2021 when he joined Sami Zayn for his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

The following year, he returned to set up a WrestleMania feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

His first singles match came months later at SummerSlam. Paul defeated The Miz in a match before challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel.

While he did not win the championship, Paul showed out in his match against Reigns. He was injured during it, setting up his surprise return at the Royal Rumble a few months later.

At WrestleMania 39, Paul had another marquee feud against Seth Rollins. He then participated in the Money in the Bank ladder match and faced Ricochet at SummerSlam in 2023.

Months later, Paul won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. He would successfully defend it against the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens before losing it to LA Knight at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE.