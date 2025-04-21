When Bayley was attacked in the back and ruled out for her tag team match with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41, it left fans with one big question: Who would face off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships?

Would it be someone from Morgan's past, like Rhea Ripley, who lost in the show's opening match? Or how about a returning Paige, who finished up her run in AEW under her given name, Saraya, earlier this year? Could it be another former AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May, who has been linked to the promotion a ton as of late?

Well, as it turns out, the returning star was none other than Becky Lynch, who went from telling the world she was no longer a wrestler at The Ultimate Improv Show in Los Angeles to the penultimate match of WrestleMania 41's Night 2 at a feverish clip.

The man has come around once again. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/D5ajrpC1yf — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Taking the ring against Rodriguez and Morgan alongside the woman who defeated her for the NXT Championship in 2023, Lynch looked like she hadn't missed a beat, hitting her moves with authority while getting into it with the former SmackDown Women's Champion, who famously “retired” the “Man” last year.

While the Champions got in some good offense, in the end, it was no use, as Lynch proved the difference maker and ended up pinning Morgan for the 1-2-3.

So what does this mean for the future? Well, for one thing, Lynch is back, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, considering her new WWE contract has been the worst-kept secret in wrestling. She is now a champion, her second-ever tag team reign in WWE, and has a ready-built feud with Judgment Day ready to go moving forward.

But for the future? Well, fans will just have to tune in on Tuesday to find out, as while fans don't know if she will be on RAW or SmackDown moving forward, she has a date with Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin ahead of their No. 1 Contender's Match.