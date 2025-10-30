In a new social media video, WWE star Bayley called CM Punk her “dad,” and the former World Heavyweight Champion had a quick response.

The video was seen in Bayley's recent photo dump on Instagram. Her post included pictures and videos from recent WWE events, captioning it, “Losing matches, winning life.”

In the second slide, Punk is talking to the camera about something. Bayley interrupts Punk, hugging him and saying, “Thanks, dad, that was the best. You're the best dad ever.”

Punk tried to continue with what he was saying as a smile cracked on his face. “I'm not that much older than you,” Punk, 47, was quick to point out to Bayley, 36.

WWE stars CM Punk and Bayley are good friends

Article Continues Below

It's obvious that Bayley holds Punk in high regard. In 2024, she discussed his long-awaited return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023.

“Everybody reads online, but I was like, There's no way. This is crazy,” Bayley recalled. “Then there was like a moment where we weren't allowed to walk a certain way [backstage]. And I was like, Wait, no, it's not gonna happen. He would have said something. She would have said something.

“Someone has it on film somewhere. I'm watching the monitor, and his music hit; I frick'n went crazy. I'm like, no way did they actually do this. I ran into Gorilla [position] to go say hi to him and he was so happy,” she continued.

She said that he looked “so happy” after his return. “He gives the best hugs,” she complimented, which may explain why she hugged him in her recent Instagram video.

Almost two years after his return, Punk is still in WWE. He is about to face Jey Uso to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins recently vacated the title after suffering a shoulder injury at Crown Jewel.

Originally, Punk was set to face Rollins again, this time for the championship. However, after Rollins' injury, WWE held a battle royal to determine another No.1 contender.