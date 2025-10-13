The next time you see WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio in the ring, the reigning AAA Mega Champion and Intercontinental Champion will be sporting a new tattoo.

Recently, Mysterio made a trip to Cold Wave Store, a vintage fashion shop in Perth, Western Australia, where the 2025 Crown Jewel PLE took place. The store shared pictures of Mysterio with his haul.

However, the most notable part of the pictures was Mysterio's new neck tattoo. If you look closely, his neck tattoo can be seen from under his shirt.

He also soft-launched the “new look” in a post from Netflix Australia. They teased his “new look” in the post, which begins with Mysterio donning a wig. His neck tattoo can be seen more clearly in the video.

This is not the first tattoo that Mysterio has gotten. His arms are covered with them, and now his neck is, too. Fans will have to wait and see if he adds any more in the near future.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio is a double champion

Currently, Mysterio is the reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE. He won it from Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 in a fatal four-way match.

Additionally, he has made appearances in WWE's sister promotion, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At Worlds Collide: Las Vegas on September 12, 2025, Mysterio beat Hijo del Vikingo to win the AAA Mega Championship, his first-ever world championship. So, he is holding top championships in two wrestling promotions.

Throughout his young WWE career, Mysterio is a one-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time NXT North American Champion, and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion (with Rey Mysterio).

It has been a big year for Mysterio. Both of his first two WrestleMania matches included his father, Rey Mysterio, in some capacity. However, at WrestleMania 41, he competed in a fatal four-way that also included Breakker, Finn Bálor, and Penta.

He is part of the Judgment Day stable. Mysterio joined them in 2022, and he has not looked back since. Since he has joined, the group's lineup has changed. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have been kicked out of the group, but Bálor, JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan are part of the faction.