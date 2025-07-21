After keeping mum on his status with WWE NXT star Lola Vice, former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest fueled dating rumors after they were seen at his former opponent Bad Bunny‘s concert.

It would appear they were celebrating Vice's birthday at the show. Priest posted a video of them together on his Instagram Stories with the caption “Concert for the birthday girl.” After he made a shushing motion, he panned to Vice, who was vibing behind him.

Damian Priest took Lola Vice to Bad Bunny’s concert for her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/yvNW9OZvGs — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny go way back, and they even had a feud in WWE. Priest and Bad Bunny teamed up at WrestleMania 37 to face The Miz and John Morrison.

Are WWE's Damian Priest and Lola Vice dating?

The rumors that Priest and Vice are dating appear to be true, but it has not been confirmed by either Superstar. At the very least, they are good friends.

Their appearance at Bad Bunny's concert — he introduced them before the show — sparked rumors after Priest previously pleaded the fifth when asked by Fox 5 Good Morning New York.

Priest and Vice were seen attending a New York Yankees game recently. When the interviewer said “everyone” was talking about their rumored relationship, he replied, “Oh, well, I don't know about all that.” When pressed further, Priest simply said, “No comment.”

He now appears comfortable with posting Vice. If nothing else, it continues fueling the online speculation over their potential relationship.

Vice is one of WWE's top stars in NXT. Previously, she was a mixed martial artist. She won four of her five fights while competing in Bellator MMA.

Priest, meanwhile, is one of the top babyface stars on the Friday Night SmackDown roster. He is coming off his first world championship reign in 2024, which lasted 118 days.

He lost it to Gunther at SummerSlam due to the interference of his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Bálor. Priest had beaten Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 40 after McIntyre's match against Seth Rollins. During his title reign, Priest had successful title defenses against McIntyre, Rollins, and Jey Uso.