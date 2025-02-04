After making headlines for her guest appearance in the crowd at the RAW‘s debut on Netflix, Nikki Garcia became Nikki Bella once more at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where she entered the match at spot 30 and got fans in Indianapolis and watching along from home hyped as all heck.

Suddenly, one of the top stars of the Divas era was back in a WWEK ring, and fans were loving it for the three minutes she was in the ring.

Talking to Jackie Redmond after the match about her big return, Bella noted stepping back into her old character felt like riding a bike for the former Woman's Champion.

“It's crazy. The crowd just gets you right back into who you are out there. What I sometimes have to be careful of is that I almost want to go into ultimate heel Nikki mode because it's where I thrive. It gives me very Bambi vibes. You try not to get emotional because it's been so long. I love my WWE Universe family. I love my family back here. When you hear the crowd react like that, you're just like, ‘Oh my Gosh.' It gives you all the feels,” Nikki Bella declared via Fightful.

“The love here, we truly are family in here and with the fans. For our stories to be great, the fans are part of that. The refs are part of that. We all make the magic happen together. That's what you feel when you're here. Being with the women for the past few days and being in the locker room and seeing a lot of old faces but also new faces that I've only seen on TV or faces I met when they were ten and now they are older and with me, it's incredible. I think that's what made this extra special. Being in there with Roxanne [Perez] and the other women. Maxxine [Dupri] and I were so sad we didn't have a moment. There is time. I was nervous. I wanted to deliver for the women in the ring, for the fans, for the people in TV land and Netflix.”

So, was this a one-off for Bella, or does she have desires to get back in the ring in the future in one form or another? Well, as it turns out, it might just be the latter, as Bella has a few Superstars, new and old, that she would like to mix it up with in the ring.

“There are a lot of people. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan,” Bella declared. “It's great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I've never caused chaos to Bayley, that someone I've really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green.”

WWE Universe, take note: Bella might just be back with or without Brie by her side.