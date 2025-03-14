In January 2025, WWE Judgment Day member JD McDonagh suffered a scary injury after a botched move during a match. He sustained injuries to his ribs and lungs.

While he reassured fans after the match, he opened up about the experience with Chris Van Vliet. He said that he is “feeling a lot better now,” which is a positive sign. He is still waiting for his bones to “knit back together” before getting back in the ring.

“It didn't feel great,” McDonagh quipped. “It was a freak accident on my part, I guess.

JD McDonagh on breaking a rib and puncturing his lung: “I could feel my ribs on this side were like Rice Krispies under my skin, they're definitely messed up. I couldn't get a full lung full of air but I just thought that was because I was winded from hitting the table.” pic.twitter.com/dcQHHGYvC9 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I could feel my ribs on this side were like Rice Krispies under my skin, they're definitely messed up,” he recalled .”I couldn't get a full lung full of air, but I just thought that was because I was winded from hitting the table.

“And then the adrenaline kicked in, and [it was like,] Okay, I can do this. I can get back in there and do my part in the match. I didn't want to leave the guys, especially because it was one of the first few weeks we were on Netflix — everyone's excited about it, you've got a huge audience watching you, it was for the Tag Team titles, the [War] Raiders' first defense, if I can stand up and keep participating, I'm gonna, you know?” he added.

In the moment, McDonagh was just focused on what was next. He was able to finish the match with this mindset. Initially, he only thought it was a cracked rib injury.

He also cleared referee Shawn Bennett, who received criticism online for letting McDonagh continue the match. However, McDonagh told him he was okay, and the WWE referee passed the message along to his tag team partner, Dominik Mysterio.

When did JD McDonagh's injuries occur?

The JD McDonagh injury scare happened during WWE's Monday Night RAW on Netflix episode on January 27, 2025. The Judgment Day's McDonagh and Mysterio were taking on the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. He did a moonsault off the ring apron and had a nasty landing on the announcer's table.

He was rushed to a hospital following the RAW episode. McDonagh then said that he would be out of action for a “couple [of] months” due to the injuries.

McDonagh has been with WWE since 2016. However, he only joined Judgment Day in 2023. As a part of the group, he is a one-time World Tag Team Champion (with Finn Bálor). Additionally, he won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship once during his time in WWE's developmental brand.