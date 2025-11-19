A former world champion, ex-TNA star Joe Hendry, has reportedly signed up with WWE after making appearances in NXT.

Earlier this week, reports emerged from Fightful Select about Joe Hendry signing a new deal with WWE. According to the reports, Hendry has now officially become a WWE Superstar. One of the most trending and viral superstars since last year, Hendry became a regular face on WWE television since their collaboration with TNA Wrestling in 2024.

Now officially a part of the Stamford-based promotion, another major update has emerged regarding his status in the promotion as a main-roster talent.

With WWE buying out his TNA contract ahead of Hendry's deal expiring at the end of 2025. According to Sean Ross Sapp in Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Hendry has allegedly signed a main-roster deal with WWE. He is also earning well above the main roster minimum salary of $350,000 per year.

Although the exact figures are currently unknown. While Hendry is a regular name on NXT programming, his salary exceeds the minimum annual salary of $75,000. Sapp also noted that with Hendry's arrival, Ricky Saints or Ethan Page could move up to the main roster.

WWE legend wanted Joe Hendry to be John Cena's last opponent

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 41, Hendry shocked the world when he emerged as Randy Orton's opponent. WWE veteran Mark Henry recently shared his thoughts on seeing Hendry as John Cena's last opponent.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said, “If John Cena wants to give back to the business, you give it to somebody that's gonna have a career, just like him. When he came in, and him and Kurt Angle went at it, him having that initial interaction with Kurt Angle is what forged the level of where he was gonna be. You've gotta give it back, you've gotta give the rub.”

Cena currently has two appearances left, with his final one being at the Dec. 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.