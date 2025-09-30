There are a lot of names thrown out when discussing the opponent for John Cena's last WWE match in December 2025, like Gunther and Drew McIntyre. However, WWE legend Mark Henry wants to see TNA star Joe Hendry do the honor of retiring Cena.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Henry was very adamant about wanting Hendry to be Cena's last opponent. He pushed back against the notion of legends like Chris Jericho coming back and doing the job.

“If John Cena wants to give back to the business, you give it to somebody that's gonna have a career, just like him,” Henry explained. “When he came in, and him and Kurt Angle went at it, him having that initial interaction with Kurt Angle is what forged the level of where he was gonna be. You've gotta give it back, you've gotta give the rub.”

Why should it be Hendry? It's simple to Henry. Hendry is immensely popular, but he lacks “skins on the wall.” A win over Cena would do wonders for his career.

“Joe called him out early,” Henry said. “And Joe is over as hell, but Joe don't have no skins on the wall. He beat Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler), and he's beaten a bunch of people [in] TNA and several [in] NXT, but that's not like beating Triple H, that's not like beating Shawn Michaels.

“He's gotta have something that the world is gonna say, ‘D**n, you beat John Cena on his way out, holy s**t. That's crazy,” Henry continued.

Would Joe Hendry be able to handle being John Cena's final WWE opponent?

Facing and presumably beating Cena in his final match is a big burden to take on. Think about it — Brock Lesnar of all people beat The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania. Hendry is no Lesnar, and it could be too much for some.

However, Henry doesn't think it'd be too much for Hendry. The former TNA World Champion was “chosen by the fans,” and that can go a long way. “You always have to go with that,” Henry said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Hendry is Cena's last opponent. Cena's last match will take place at the December edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.