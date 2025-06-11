Just like that, we are already halfway through John Cena's WWE farewell tour, and the 17-time world champion only has 18 or so dates remaining for the rest of the year.

Dave Meltzer discussed the remaining dates on the Wrestling Observer Radio. Those hoping for 18 matches during the home stretch of the retirement tour will be disappointed (via Wrestling Inc). “Those are not 18 matches, most of them are going to be TV [appearances] where he's not wrestling,” said Meltzer.

However, he did say that Cena could turn babyface at some point. Currently, Cena is working as a heel for the first time in over two decades. That means his final run could end on a positive note instead of a downer.

“He's probably going to be a babyface at the end, so there might be a big heel that he works with on the last show,” he explained. “You [have] got to figure he's going to be a babyface at the end.”

Cena has been slowly teasing a babyface turn over the last couple of weeks. The crowd cannot help but cheer for him, and he has taken notice during Backlash and Money in the Bank.

How many dates does John Cena have left on his WWE farewell tour?

As per Cena's last appearance on Monday Night RAW, he has 19 more dates left on his final run. When it started at the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, he said he would work “around 36 dates.” He counted them down, ending with Phoenix, Arizona, where the last episode of RAW took place. Meltzer talked as if he had 18 left, but he may have miscounted.

Per Meltzer, he will not be competing in matches during every one of those shows. More than likely, he will spend most of them delivering promos as he did in Phoenix.

His next confirmed matchup is against his former rival, CM Punk, in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions. Punk will challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the PLE.

If Cena retains, there is a chance he will defend the WWE Championship against the winner of the King of the Ring tournament, who will be crowned at Night of Champions.

Like it or not, the final run is coming to an end. He will hang it up at the end of the calendar year, and WWE fans will only have 18 or 19 more chances to see him live.