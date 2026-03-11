Almost a decade ago, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri‘s brother and uncle died in a car crash, something she is starting to open up about.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive, Dupri discussed her brother and uncle's fatal car crash. Before his death, Dupri's brother had adrenal lucodrophe, which, as Dupri noted, usually causes death at a young age. He survived into his twenties, but due to his condition, he couldn't drive, hence why he would take Uber and Lyft rides everywhere.

According to her, the crash involved a Lyft driver who was on his first ride at the time. Her brother and uncle took a Lyft back from getting tattoos, but the driver missed their house.

“Him and my uncle went and got matching tattoos, and they took a Lyft home after they got tattoos, and it was the Lyft driver's first-ever ride, and he went like 10 exits past our house,” Dupri recalled.

As Dupri noted, the area in North Carolina where she grew up was filled with “fields.” So, her uncle had texted his son, asking if he could pick him up instead of continuing his Lyft ride.

The Lyft driver then tried to do a U-turn since he missed the house, and he pulled out in front of a car going 80 mph. Her brother “died on impact,” and her uncle's “seat exploded to the back of the car.” He was in a coma for several months before passing away.

“It was traumatic for the whole fam[ily],” Dupri concluded.

How has WWE's Maxxine Dupri grieved her brother and uncle's deaths?

Dupri continued by talking about grieving, which she called “crazy.” She was close to her brother, so naturally, his death hit her hard.

“For the first year, I barely cried. I was numb. It was a very weird experience,” she revealed. “Unless I was drinking, and then I'd be having a panic attack.”

While she was able to “compartmentalize” it at times, Dupri needed therapy to process it. Her parents got divorced when she was young, but her brother's death has brought them closer. Now, they spend every holiday together.