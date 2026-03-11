Recently, former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell said he was “pulling up” to WWE to confront former United States Champion Logan Paul, who pulled out of their scheduled $1 million boxing match.

Whenever Bell decides to come to WWE, Paul may not see it coming. Bell responded to Wrestle Ops' post about him confronting Paul, teasing he “just might be a new masked man.”

I just might be a new masked man 🥷🏾👀 https://t.co/sdgNK3AQru — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

This is a reference to WWE's ongoing storyline involving masked men. It started when a masked man interfered in the 2025 WarGames match at Survivor Series, helping the Vision-led team (which included Paul) pick up the win.

It was later revealed to be Austin Theory under the mask, who subsequently joined The Vision. Since then, the stable's former leader, Seth Rollins, has returned to the fray. Before he came back, he kept attacking The Vision as a masked man as well. He now leads an army of masked men that continue to torment Paul and the rest of The Vision.

Le'Veon Bell and Logan Paul's beef is escalating to WWE

Initially, it appeared Bell and Paul were going to have a boxing match after the WWE star issued an open boxing challenge to NFL players.

Bell met all of the terms, including the $1 million wager that Paul laid out. However, Paul would end up pulling out of the match, citing that WWE wouldn't allow him to go through with it.

This has upset Bell, who is not relenting in his call outs of Paul. On Mar. 10, 2026, Bell claimed he was “pulling up to” WWE since Paul wouldn't go through with their boxing match. Fans will have to wait and see if it actually happens.

Their feud appears to have no end in sight. With WrestleMania 42 coming up in Las Vegas, Nevada, that could be the perfect spot to blow off their feud.