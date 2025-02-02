After coming up just short in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, with Jey Uso controversially securing the final elimination in the match, John Cena was scheduled to address the WWE Universe and answer questions about the match, his extracurricular activities, and his future.

Instead, Cena delivered a promo he wanted to pass along to fans in earnest, as he's done trying to tow the company line and instead wants to use his final year in the business doing what's best for WWE.

“In the 23 years I’ve been in this business, I know there are different perspectives about my path. But my truth is I’ve never used my opportunities for a spot I haven’t earned. Tonight was special for many reasons, but it has begun to sink in that it was my last Royal Rumble, and in Las Vegas, when looking at the sign, when it was down to two, and I had a moment to let the energy sink in, I realize that Las Vegas is my last WrestleMania,” John Cena told reporters.

“The last time I main evented a WrestleMania was 2013. That’s a long time ago. The reason that hasn’t been at the forefront in my mind, I’ve been a gimmick, I’ve been the first match, I’ve been in the middle, I’ve shared beers with the fans, because my truth, my perspective is I’ve always done what’s best for business. Tonight, standing in that ring, I wanted this experience to be a tour of good will. I’ve openly admitted I don’t know how much I have left in the tank, and I just want to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time. Unfortunately tonight, it dawned on me that that’s not best for business. What is best for business is I main event WrestleMania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I’m gonna win a 17th championship.

“So I’m announcing tonight that I will compete in the Elimination Chamber, and I’m saying that because after 23 years of loyal service to this company, I feel that opportunity is earned. And yes, I’m flying back to Hungary to film a movie, so what I’m going to do is give my five other opponents one month to slander my name and bolster their self-confidence the best that I can. I told Toronto, when I announced my retirement, that I was grateful for the city, and I would be back. And I will be back to kick a**. It is time to walk that talk, and be who I say I am. I am going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance in WrestleMania, and win a 17th championship, because that’s what’s best for business, and I say that because it is not best for my ego, it is not best for my business. I have built my existence here off of hard work, loyalty to this company, and respect for all of its branches. I will win 17 not for me, I will win 17 to someday shake the hand of the person who wins 18. Thank you very much.”

Fortunately for John Cena, Paul “Triple H” Levesque accepted his terms, and the 2025 Elimination Chamber has one wrestler locked in ahead of its March 1st running in Toronto. While only time will tell if Cena is able to make good on that opportunity, if his newfound seriousness is of any indication, it would appear Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will be main eventing WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas come April.